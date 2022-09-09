The world’s oldest RV is up for auction

New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

This older home is move in ready.

Billed as “the world’s oldest motor caravan”, it will be auctioned at the UK’s National Motor Museum on Saturday

The vehicle was based on the 1914 Ford Model T and was built on a chassis modified by coach builder Byco.

“Caravan” is the British term for RV and is also used to describe a travel trailer.

The Wisconsin Classic Car and Toy Museum will auction the entire collection after the owner’s death

The vehicle was commissioned by the family that owns the Bentolls department store chain and features sleeping capacity for four. Its body was created by Dunton of Reading, whose history dates back to the horse-drawn carriage era.

It has a cast iron stove for heating and cooking and a leather sofa style front seat that can be reversed to face the living area when the vehicle is parked.

There is also a mail slot in the side door.

According to the auctioneer, BonhamsIt was abandoned for decades until it was purchased and restored with the help of a cabinetmaker in the 1970s and is fully functional.

“The quality of material and workmanship is excellent in every way and the result of the renovation is a pleasant and comfortable motor caravan, although this is achieved by various means. However, I am not aware of a modern design that offers such volume. storage space,” wrote A Motorcaravan magazine about it in 1987.

As far as its antiquity, this vehicle predates the American vehicle built by Roland Conklin in 2015, often called the first motorhome. But Conklin’s, which no longer exists, has full en-suite bathroom facilities, making it even more “homey”.

An amazing hoard of over 50 classic motorcycles are up for auction

However, Al Hesselbart, one of the co-founders of the RV/MH Hall of Fame Museum in Elkhart, Indiana, and a leading authority on motorhome history, told Fox News Digital that technically the first RV was a 1910 Pierce-Arrow touring landau.

More SUV than full-size motorhome, it was listed with a Pierce-Arrow 66 horsepower six-cylinder motor and was equipped with a seat that turned into a bed, a fold-down wash basin, and a portable toilet and cooking equipment storage. Under the seats. Many were sold, but all are lost to history.

Click here to get the Fox News app

They retailed for $8,000, which is the equivalent of about $250,000 today and about 10 times what the 1914 motor caravan was expected to sell for.