The world’s largest male panda in captivity has died at the age of 35.

An An – whose name translates to peace – was transferred from China in 1999 to the Ocean Park theme park in Aberdeen, Hong Kong.

He was about 12 years old then.

An un was paired with a female panda named Jia Jia, who became the world’s largest female panda in captivity. She died in 2016 at the age of 38, according to the Associated Press.

Although Yan’s exact birthday is unclear, records show he was born in Sichuan, China in 1986.

He first lived in Wolong National Nature Reserve in Sichuan’s Wenchuan County until he was transferred to Ocean Park.

In 2017, he became the world’s oldest male panda in captivity when he turned 31 years old.

Ocean Park Hong Kong released two announcements on Facebook about Ann’s death.

In both posts, the theme park claims that Yan’s age is the same as that of a 105-year-old human.

“We are deeply saddened to announce the loss of Centenary Panda Yan An, the world’s longest-lived male giant panda in human care,” Ocean Park Hong Kong wrote.

The conservation-focused theme park, says Yan, has “finished a full life at a respectable age.”

Park shared that his health had “deteriorated slowly but steadily over the past few weeks.”

Physical activity and food intake of An have been reported to decrease over time.

The park said its team of veterinarians and the Hong Kong Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation contacted the China Conservation and Research Center for the giant panda.

Euthanasia is judged to be the “end of humanity” for Yan. The process took place on 21 July 2022 at 8:40 am at Yan’s residence – The Hong Kong Jockey Club Sichuan Treasures.

“An is an indispensable member of our family and has grown up with the park. He has built strong friendships with locals and tourists alike,” wrote Ocean Park Hong Kong. “We want to express our gratitude to An for all the wonderful things he has brought to the people of Hong Kong and our visitors from around the world, as he is a true ambassador of conservation and education messages.”

Ocean Park welcomes visitors to sign books of condolence at Hong Kong Yan’s former residence.

For people unable to visit, the park has also made a tribute space under a pinned post on the Ocean Park Hong Kong Facebook page.