That is the news San Diego Padres star shortstop Major League Baseball suspended Fernando Tatis Jr. for 80 games after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance, drawing mixed reactions.

It was disappointing for the Padres One of baseball’s best is missing in their bid to reach the organization’s first World Series since 1998.

For Tatis Jr., it was devastating after he claimed to have tested positive for medication intended to treat ringworm.

And for Tatis Jr.’s father, Fernando Tatis Sr., it’s infuriating. A former major leaguer claims his son tested positive for a banned substance after treating him for a fungus he received from a haircut.

“It’s all because the issue is worthless,” former Major Mager said in an interview. “It’s skin-based, it’s non-performance-enhancing and it’s testosterone-free. It’s got nothing to help you improve in the game.”

Tatis Sr. fought back against Major League Baseball’s decision to suspend Tatis Jr. for 80 games, saying that “millions of fans” would lose sight of his son after his suspension.

On Tuesday, former major league closer Jonathan Papelbon caught wind of Tatis Sr.’s response and the six-time All-Star was unimpressed.

“Somebody come in [the Padres] Firm tell senior and junior to shut the f—up! He used an anabolic steroid,” Papelbon Posted on Twitter . “Senior said millions of people will stop watching baseball? Wrong they’ll stop watching your cheating son. Who’s dumber—Senior or Junior??”

This isn’t the first time Papelbon has weighed in on Tatis Jr. following an 80-game suspension. The World Series champion said he would hit Tatis Jr. “every time” if he was still playing.

“This whole Tatis thing, man, it almost makes me angry,” Papelbon told WEEI radio. “I’ve worked long and hard and done it the right way. For me, it hurts me to see something like that.

“I’ll tell you right now — if I’m pitching, I’m drilling that guy every time I face him. I don’t care if I get a run and lose the game.”

Papelbon pitched for the Boston Red Sox, Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals during his 12-year career.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report