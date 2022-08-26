The woman’s lawyer says Bills never spoke to the woman who accused Matt Araiza of raping her

An attorney representing the woman who says Buffalo rookie punter Matt Araiza raped her last year when she was 17 said the Bills never spoke to the woman while investigating the allegations in a civil lawsuit filed Thursday in San Diego County Superior Court.

The Bills cited their test last month when they decided to keep Ariza, a sixth-round draft pick nicknamed the “punt god” out of San Diego State, who they named their starter this week.

“They didn’t investigate,” attorney Dan Gillian, who represents the woman listed as Jane Doe in the lawsuit, told USA TODAY Sports on Friday. “I mean, you can’t investigate when you don’t even ask the primary witness what happened.

“Two people were involved. You need to talk to both.”

In a statement Thursday, the Bills said, “We recently became aware of a civil complaint involving Matt from October 2021. Due to the serious nature of the complaint, we have thoroughly reviewed the matter. As this is an ongoing civil case, we have no further comment at this time.

On July 31, Gillian Bills emailed General Counsel Kathryn D’Angelo and said she was representing a woman who alleged Araiza raped her as part of a gang-rape, according to a copy of the email obtained by USA TODAY Sports.

Gillian said she talked to D’Angelo over the phone the next day.

“I had a conversation with (D’Angelo),” Gillian said. “Extended Conversation. She didn’t ask too many questions. I talked a lot.

“She said she’d get back to me and she never did. And then I followed up with an email saying, ‘Hey, two weeks ago you told me you’d get back to me. You didn’t.’ Still no answer.”

It is USA Today’s policy not to identify victims of sexual assault.

Derek Boyko, vice president of communications for the Bills, did not immediately reply to a request for comment by phone from USA TODAY Sports.

Attorney Kerry Armstrong, who represents Araiza, said he has been in contact with Bills “very frequently over the last few weeks.”

“I was very impressed by the way they treated Matt and the way they treated me,” Armstrong told USA TODAY Sports. “I gave them some information and they also conducted their own investigation with their own investigators. That’s my understanding anyway.

“And I think they’ve come to the right decision so far, not cutting Matt Ariza based on these allegations and these findings.”

Bills said Araiza spoke with him about Armstrong’s allegations.

“Some of both, but mostly by me,” he said via text message.

The San Diego Police Department submitted its investigation to the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office, and it is currently under review, according to Tanya Sierra, public affairs officer for the district attorney’s office.

“There’s no timeline on how long it will take,” Sierra told USA TODAY Sports via email.

The alleged incident occurred Oct. 16-17 at an off-campus party where Araiza lived, according to the lawsuit.

The woman said Araiza, 21 at the time, gave her a drink she believed “contained not only alcohol but other intoxicants,” even though she said she was in high school, according to the lawsuit. The lawsuit states that Araiza took the intoxicated teenager to the side of the house, “pulled her off the floor, turned her away from the party, and told her to perform oral sex on him before “entering him from behind.

Then, the woman said, Araiza took her to a bedroom where his accomplices took turns raping her for an hour and a half. The woman said she was raped by two other football players, Xavier Leonard, a redshirt freshman offensive lineman, and Pa Evalico, a freshman defensive lineman at San Diego State.

The woman said she blacked out and passed out during the sexual assault, according to the lawsuit.

According to the lawsuit, the woman told her friends she had been raped after escaping the bedroom “bloody and crying.” The next day she alerted the San Diego Police Department and underwent a rape test at Children’s Hospital, according to the lawsuit.

Two days after the alleged incident, on Oct. 19, the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) contacted San Diego State and confirmed that it had received a complaint about the matter, according to La Monica Everett-Haynes, the school’s associate vice president and chief communications officer.

Police have opened an investigation into the matter and have asked San Diego State to “stand still and not initiate an independent investigation,” Everett-Haynes said by email.

“The university, after much consideration, has agreed not to initiate an investigation in order to avoid compromising the criminal investigation led by the SDPD,” the university said in a statement provided to USA TODAY Sports.

The alleged incident happened the night after San Diego State beat rival San Jose State 19-13 in overtime to improve to 6-0 for only the second time in 46 years.

The team finished 12-2, one of its best seasons in years, and Araiza won the Ray Guy Award — given to the best punter in college football — and earned All-America honors.

His attorney said school officials, including head football coach Brady Hoke, never spoke to him about the allegations.

“I asked Matt if he had talked to anyone on the team as far as coaches or school administrators,” Armstrong said. “And they never talked to them about it last season.”

Armstrong has defended the university against the criticism, saying it should have investigated the matter before the police investigation ended recently. “San Diego State gets a bad rap on this,” he said.

But the woman’s attorney said the school acted in its best interests by keeping Araiza, Leonard and Evalico on the roster.

“It’s no coincidence that handling this situation allowed these guys to get back on the field and have a very successful season,” Gillian said.

Attorneys for Leonard and Avalicco did not return emailed messages from USA TODAY Sports.

Contributor: Sidney Henderson