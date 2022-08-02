The woman says she cooperated fully with the investigation into the alleged sexual abuse of World Junior Ice Hockey players.

The complainant at the center of the alleged gang sexual assault that rocked Canada’s sports world says she has always cooperated fully with the police investigation into her case, despite Hockey Canada initially saying it didn’t.

In April, a woman filed a $3.5 million lawsuit alleging that in 2018, eight hockey players, including members of the Canadian junior soccer team, raped, humiliated and humiliated her in a hotel room in London, Ontario.

The lawsuit, which has not been proven in court, says the hockey players brought golf clubs to a hotel room to further intimidate her, ordered the woman to take a shower after being sexually assaulted, and told her to say she was sober while they filmed video on video. consent video.

As the Globe and Mail first reported on Tuesday, the plaintiff’s lawyer, Robert Talah, released a statement saying that in June 2018, his client had made it clear to police that she was seeking criminal prosecution.

“This woman fully participated and cooperated with all legal and formal investigations related to these events,” Talah wrote in a statement broadcast by CBC News.

Hockey Canada issued a statement in May it’s still on his website in which the applicant is described as not cooperating with the London police.

“The person making the allegations chose not to speak to either the police or Hockey Canada’s independent investigator, and chose not to name the players involved,” the statement, which followed TSN’s coverage of the case, said. “It was her right and we fully respect her wish.”

One month later, Hockey Canada later corrected this statement and said, “We subsequently learned from her lawyer that she had indeed filed a complaint with the police.”

Lie detector test results handed over to police

Talah said he believed Hockey Canada had made an “honest mistake” but that the statement was constantly reported in the media “over and over again” and needed to be corrected.

“Previous media reports that she did not contact or cooperate with the police were inaccurate,” Talah said in a statement.

He provided a number of new details about the case, including that his client spoke to a detective for several days after the alleged sexual assault and underwent a medical examination at the hospital.

According to Talakh, his client also later handed over his clothes to the police for examination and met with the officers twice more that summer. After seven months, she was told the investigation was closed and no charges would be filed.

After the outburst of public outrage, This was announced by the chief of police in London. last month that it would conduct an internal review to “determine if there are additional opportunities for investigation, if any.”

Talah said his law firm arranged for the woman to take a polygraph test and she passed. The results have since been shared with police and investigators by Hockey Canada, as well as by the NHL, which launched its own investigation in May.

Appellant testified to Hockey Canada investigator

Meanwhile, the prominent criminal law firm hired by Hockey Canada to investigate, Henein Hutchison, told a parliamentary committee last week that it had closed the investigation because the complainant would not be involved.

“I needed her version of events to advance my investigation,” the firm’s partner and lead investigator Danielle Robitaille told MPs.

Robitaille said that the complainant, along with nine hockey players, said they would not participate in the law firm’s investigation until the police investigation was completed.

“After the conclusion of the criminal proceedings, I focused my efforts on talking to the applicant’s lawyer and trying to facilitate the receipt of this statement so that I would be ready to move forward with my investigation,” she said.

“After 18 months of these efforts, which did not lead to what I had hoped for, I closed the investigation without prejudice to reopening it later.”

Robitaille said she came to the conclusion that she should not interview other players without first talking to the applicant.

The Hockey Canada investigation was reopened last month amid intense public scrutiny, and it was revealed the woman would now testify. Sport Canada has frozen its funding and several well-known sponsors, including Scotiabank, have pulled out of their sponsorship deals. .

The woman participated in the investigation, providing a “comprehensive written statement” to Hockey Canada and the NHL on July 21, Talah said.

Talakh confirmed that his client would not be interviewed by Hockey Canada or NHL investigators because she had already provided an eight-page statement, five pages of photographs and 4.5 pages of text messages.

“We ask that her privacy continue to be respected and we thank the Canadian public for their concern,” Talah said in a statement.

Lawyer Danielle Robitaille, a partner at Henein Hutchison LLP, told a parliamentary committee in July that she closed her firm’s investigation in September 2020 “without prejudice to reopening it later” because the complainant refused to provide her version of what happened. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)

Legal expert says applicant may have feared ‘distrustful treatment’

Julie McFarlane, Distinguished Professor Emeritus at the University of Windsor, said a plaintiff involved in the hockey organization’s investigations would lend credibility to the process.

She said that Henein Hutchison is on a salary from Hockey Canada and is known for her work in the field of criminal defense. According to McFarlane, Robitaille was a co-counsel in the 2014 Jiang Ghomeshi trial, during which the firm was involved in cross-examination to examine the applicants’ testimony as a witness.

“Here, the complainant can reasonably assume that she will be subjected to the same harsh distrust in the course of this investigation,” McFarlane said.

McFarlane said while listening to Hockey Canada and Henein Hutchison in parliamentary committee last week, there was “a clear suggestion that in some way” the applicant “was at fault for her non-cooperation.”

“Which, given the dismissive and unsympathetic treatment she received from both the police and Hockey Canada, seems intended only to once again protect Hockey Canada at her expense,” McFarlane said.

The appellant signed a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) as part of her settlement, which limits what she can say publicly about the case. Prince Edward Island became the first province in Canada this year to restrict the use of NDAs in cases of sexual harassment to keep complainers from being silenced.

McFarlane is in favor of an end to non-disclosure and stated that it is possible that the complainant could be asked to sign another one if she interviews Hockey Canada or the NHL.

Robitaille told MPs that she did not see a copy of the NDA that the complainant signed as part of her settlement agreement. Hockey Canada’s board of directors has agreed to pay the plaintiff up to $3.5 million, the organization told MPs last week.

