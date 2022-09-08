The Woman King, The Whale, Women Talking: Our 10 Most Anticipated TIFF Titles

The Toronto International Film Festival opens on Thursday, its first fully in-person iteration since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

And while that means TIFF is as close to business as usual as it has been in recent years, there are a number of films and trends that stand out.

Here, CBC News has compiled 10 of the loudest, newest and most exciting productions we’ve been waiting for.

women talk

Sarah Polley’s Oscar-nominated Women Speak marks the director’s return to TIFF and perhaps an early start to the Oscar race. (TIFF)

Welcome back, Sarah Polley.

TIFF must have been upset about losing the world premiere of Polly’s latest film at the Telluride Film Festival. But the rumors from the insiders who caught him there have already kickstarted the Oscar race. Polly took an extended break from filmmaking to write, reflect and live her life. Now she’s back, seemingly undaunted, and bringing the romance of Canadian Miriam Toews to the screen.

I feel the conversation around women talk just started.

— Eli Glasner

woman king

Viola Davis appears in The Woman King. The film is inspired by real events and boasts an impressive star ensemble. (TIFF)

Starring Viola Davis in an action, thriller and drama role. woman king it is a story “inspired by real events”, which we rarely see anymore: it is new.

Davis plays Naniska, the military general of Agoja, a famed all-female military unit tasked with protecting the West African kingdom of Dahomey.

Not only were Agojie an inspiration for Black PantherDora Milahe, Women Soldiers of Wakanda, Movie Sequel Black Pantheran example of portraying black people and history as something inspiring and admirable—instead of focusing on struggle, sacrifice, and enslavement. It’s also the stars James Bond as well as Doctor Strange alumna Lashana Lynch, star WarsJohn Boyega and South African mainstay – and rising TIFF star – Tuso Mbedu in a breakout role.

— Jackson Weaver

WHALE

The role of Brendan Fraser in The Whale marks the return of the actor. Known for his performances in George of the Jungle and The Man from Encino, The Whale could be the start of a renaissance. (TIFF)

Call it Brenaissance or karma, but the second coming of Brendan Fraser is waiting for us.

Once a textbook case of how Hollywood eats its young, the actor known for his roles in Encino Maine as well as George of the jungle receives praise for his work in WHALE, a new film by American director Darren Aronofsky. In an interview, Aronofsky said that he saw Fraser in a low-budget Brazilian film that inspired the casting. Perhaps Aronofsky saw the same sweetness that suddenly had fans rooting for his comeback.

— Eli Glasner

Chevalier

Calvin Harrison Jr. returns to TIFF this year after winning Rising Star in 2019 for the Waves with Chevalier. The film is about Joseph Bologna, a virtuoso violinist, classical composer, swordsman and black man living in Europe in the 1700s. (TIFF)

Renamed Chevalier de Saint-Georges by King Louis XV of France and now often known as Chevalier de Saint-Georges, Joseph of Bologna was called “the most perfect man in Europe” by none other than John Adams. Despite this, now almost no one knows his name.

Chevalier seeks to change this. In the drama, Calvin Harrison Jr. plays Bologna, a black classical composer and violin virtuoso born to an enslaved Afro-Guadalupe woman and a white French aristocrat. Looking at the extraordinary success of the polymath in everything from swordsmanship to music, Chevalier sheds light on the life of an underrated black talent – from an actor whose emotional performance in Waves left many critics open-mouthed.

— Jackson Weaver

Banshee of Inisherina

Colin Farrell (left) and Brendan Gleeson appear in a still from Banshees of Inisherin. The film is about broken friendships and the outcome of petty disputes. (TIFF)

A few years ago, screenwriter and director Martin McDonagh made a pitch black comedy. In Bruges, showing Ray and Ken’s hilariously dysfunctional working relationship, played by Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson. Now McDonagh is back with a story set in 1920s Ireland when friendships fall apart and disaster strikes.

There is richness in the humanity that McDonagh reveals between grim chuckles. I can not wait.

— Eli Glasner

1899

Andreas Pitschmann appears in a frame from 1899. In the Netflix series, the creators of the thriller “Darkness” return to the small screen. (TIFF)

Germany Dark back in 2017 caught the world’s attention as an incredibly addictive and incredibly twisted Netflix series. Now, just two years after its completion, its creators are back with another surreal thriller, although this time it’s set at sea.

1899 looks at passengers on a migrant steamer who, later in the year, receive a distress call from another ship that has been drifting for months but appears to be empty of passengers.

When the first two episodes world-premiere in TIFF format, I’m looking forward to seeing if creators Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese can replicate this – and, even more intriguingly, how much inspiration they drew from the eerily similar maritime mystery Canada’s Ghost Ship the buildings Mary Celeste .

— Jackson Weaver

I like movies

Canadian actor Isaiah Lehtinen plays Lawrence in I Like Movies, the feature debut of Toronto-based Chandler Levack. (TIFF)

I like movies tells the story of a young man named Lawrence who completely defined his personality in cinema. Lawrence is not easy to like, but you probably know him or someone like him.

Chandler Levack’s feature-length debut is a lot: an ode to the blockbuster era, crumbling malls, and rocky friendships. Leftist does not shy away from the promiscuity of his characters. She revels in them.

— Eli Glasner

When the morning comes

Newcomer Jamari Roberts plays Jamal in Kelly Fyff-Marshall’s feature debut When the Morning Comes. The film follows Jamal as he struggles with the news that he and his family have to move from Jamaica to Canada. (TIFF)

Come and see, paper moon, Sixth Sense, come on, come on: If there’s anything that can be sad about films featuring a child actor, it’s that they’re either fantastic or unwatchable – and based almost entirely on the abilities of someone who is often nothing more than a schoolboy.

That’s the way it is with drama When the morning comes, which follows a 10-year-old boy’s desperate attempts to stay in his native Jamaica instead of moving to Canada with his mother. It is also the feature-length debut of director Kelly Fife-Marshall, whose short black bodies received its first TIFF Changemaker Award in 2020 and was one of six Canadian projects – out of 118 films – at the following year’s Sundance Festival.

Fiff-Marshall also received a $50,000 award from the Toronto Film Critics Association and David Cronenberg (who said he decided to present the award to “a new director with a strong new creation”) earlier this year to complete post-production. If she and young lead Jamari Roberts can pull it off, When the morning comes may enter the rare company of quality coming-of-age films.

— Jackson Weaver

Joyland

Joyland is a film directed by Saim Sadiq that focuses on Biba, a trans performer, and her relationship with Haider, a married man. (TIFF)

So far, 2022 has been an outstanding year for LGBTQ representation in film, thanks to mega-studio offerings such as Bros to Canadian gems such as Something you said last night.

Nonetheless, Joyland apparently a special film. Not only was it the first Pakistani film to screen at Cannes and win the coveted Jury Prize, the story follows an arranged man who is attracted to a trans actress. Director Saim Sadiq spoke about the challenges of finding actors willing to take on the role. But if the emotional reactions the film elicited at Cannes right, he chose well.

— Eli Glasner

riceboy sleeping

Choi Seung Yoon (right) and Dohyun Noel Hwan appear in a still from Anthony Shim’s “The Rice Boy Sleeps.” The film follows in part Shim’s own experiences moving from Korea to Canada as a child. (TIFF)

Like When the morning comes, riceboy sleeping looks at travel, childhood and home concept. The film takes place in the suburbs of the 1990s. The film’s director, Anthony Shim, draws in part on his own life, having moved from Seoul, Korea to Canada as a child; riceboy sleeping follows a mother who must do the same to her young son Dong Hyun after her husband’s death.

Described as “heartbreaking” and “emotionally devastating”, this film is likely to appeal to those who enjoy having their hearts break, or those who are drawn to the slowly growing genre of undersaturated ’90s nostalgia.

And for those looking to spot new, raw talent, it features classically trained Korean ballerina — and rising TIFF star — Choi Seung Yoon in her first film role, as well as Canadian child actors Ethan Hwang and Dohyun Noel Hwan, who not related like Dong Hyun at different ages.

— Jackson Weaver