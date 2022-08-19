New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

R. Kelly’s The federal trial continued Thursday in a Chicago court.

A woman at the center of Kelly’s legal troubles for more than two decades testified Thursday that the R&B singer sexually assaulted her “hundreds” of times before she turned 18. She testified that she was the girl on the videotape with Kelly. The heart of his 2008 child pornography trial, from which he was acquitted.

Thursday was the second day of R. Kelly’s federal trial in Chicago The initial announcements ended on Wednesday. The singer faces charges of luring girls for sex and rigging a 2008 child pornography case.

Jane – a pseudonym for the now 37-year-old woman – paused, pulled on the necklace and dabbed at her eyes with a tissue as she said publicly for the first time that she was the girl in the video and that the man was Kelly.

R. Kelly Timeline: A Shining Star for a Convicted Sex Trafficker

When asked by the prosecutor how old she was at the time, she quietly said “14”. Kelly, 55, would have been in his 30s at the time.

When asked why she continued to have sex with Kelly, Jane said that she thought of him as an authority figure and didn’t know how to say “no” to him.

Jane admits that Kelly recruited other younger girls for sexual encounters with her.

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

According to TMZ, Jane did not take the stand in the 2008 child pornography trial, and the outlet reported that she and her family denied her relationship with Kelly for years.

Kelly, who has denied any wrongdoing, has been dogged by decades of complaints and accusations about his sexual behavior.

The #MeToo era and post-2019 scrutiny have intensified Six-Part Documentary “Surviving R. Kelly” Allegations of detailed sexual abuse of women and adolescent girls.

Kelly pleaded not guilty to 11 additional sex-related offenses at a 2019 court hearing.

Click here to get the Fox News app

A conviction in Chicago The decades could be added to the 30-year prison sentence he already received from a New York federal judge on charges that he used his fame to sexually harass other young fans.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.