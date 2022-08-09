The Wisconsin primary could shape the election in a key battleground

Madison, Wis. (AP) – Voters will choose a Republican candidate for governor of Wisconsin On Tuesday, former President Donald Trump is pushing to reverse his 2020 defeat in the marquee battleground of who can change how the election is played and who supports the candidates.

Trump endorsed businessman Tim Michels A self-described outsider who poured $12 million into his own campaign against former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch , who have support from former Vice President Mike Pence and former Gov. Scott Walker. Both candidates have falsely claimed the 2020 election was rigged, but Kleefisch said it was “unconstitutional” to certify the results, while Mitchells said “everything is on the table.”

The race against Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is another proxy war Between Trump and Pence, the one-time partners are pursuing different futures for the Republican Party. They also advocated opposing GOP challengers in primaries in Arizona and Georgia — swing states expected to be key in the 2024 presidential race, like Wisconsin, where both men could be on the ballot.

The primary comes a day after FBI agents raided Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. As part of an investigation into whether he took classified records from the White House to his Florida residence, two people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.

In the state senate race Lt. Gov. Mandela Burns is the likely Democratic candidate to face Republican Sen. Ron Johnson, one of Trump’s most vocal supporters, after Burns’ top rivals dropped out of the race. At the end of last month. The matchup is set to be the last before November’s general election, which is poised to take control of the currently 50-50 split Senate, and Democrats see Wisconsin as one of their best chances. To turn a seat.

Trump has backed a lesser-known challenger to the state’s most powerful Republican, state Assembly Speaker Robin Vos. Who refused the former president’s pressure to confirm the 2020 results.

Tuesday’s results have far-reaching ramifications beyond Wisconsin, which is nearly evenly split between Republicans and Democrats and will likely be a bellwether for the 2022 2024 presidential race. The governor-elect will be in office for the presidential election this fall and can sign or veto changes to election laws passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature. The next governor and US senator can also change decisions on issues from abortion to education and taxes.

“We’re a 50-50 state and every race in Wisconsin, just by definition, is decided one way or the other by a few percentage points,” said former Gov. Jim Doyle, a Democrat. “And a few percentage points in Wisconsin could very well determine what the nation’s course is in the coming years.”

Elsewhere on Tuesday Minnesota Republicans are expected to choose Dr. Scott Jensen , a COVID-19 vaccine skeptic endorsed by the state GOP to counter Gov. Tim Walz. Vermont — the only state that has never had a woman in its congressional delegation — is likely to nominate a woman For the only House seat in the state. Sena to retire. Rep. Patrick Leahy is running for the seat he has held for four decades. Winner will replace Peter Welch. And in Connecticut, Republicans will pick opponents to take on two-term Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal.

But the most-watched races will be in Wisconsin, where Trump continues his pressure campaign to overturn President Joe Biden’s 2020 victory. Biden won by nearly 21,000 votes, and Trump narrowly won the state by nearly the same margin four years later. The 2020 result was upheld in two partial recounts, an impartial audit, a review by a conservative law firm and multiple lawsuits.

Both Mitchells and Kleefisch said that overturning the results of the 2020 election is not a priority. But they said they would dismantle the bipartisan commission that administers Wisconsin elections and support bans on voters turning in their absentee ballots, as well as ballot drop boxes anywhere other than staffed clerk’s offices.

Evers focuses on voting and elections In his own campaign, he told voters that he was the only candidate who could defend democracy and that “we are very close to not having our vote counted in the state of Wisconsin.”

Kleefisch is a former TV reporter who served two terms with Walker, including in 2011 when he effectively ended collective bargaining for most of the state’s public employees, including mass protests and a failed recall effort. She says she’s better poised to win statewide in November and implement conservative priorities like investing more in police, expanding school choice programs and enacting a flat income tax.

During a campaign stop with Clayfish last week, Pence said no other gubernatorial candidate in the US is “more capable, more experienced or a more proven conservative.”

Mitchells is the co-owner of Wisconsin’s largest construction company and promotes his work to build his family business. He lost the 2004 Senate race to Democratic Sen. Russ Feingold and has been a major donor to GOP politicians.

At a rally on Friday, Trump praised Mitchell as an “amazing success story.” He criticized Kleefish as part of a “failed establishment” and also took aim at Voss. He told supporters that Michaels would win the primary “handily” and that he was a good choice to beat Evers.

“We have election integrity here in Wisconsin,” Mitchells vowed. He said he would bring back “law and order” to Wisconsin, criticized Evers’ handling of schools and blamed Biden for rising prices.

GOP state Rep. Tim Ramthun is also making a long-shot bid for governor and has made overturning Wisconsin’s 10 electoral votes for Biden a centerpiece of his campaign.

In the Senate race, Burns is the favorite after rivals including Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry dropped out of the race. A Milwaukee native and former state legislator who became Wisconsin’s first black senator, Burns said he wants to help rebuild the middle class and protect abortion rights. The state’s ban on abortion came into effect after the US Supreme Court in June overturned a 1973 ruling that legalized abortion nationwide.

The race against Johnson is one of the few Senate toss-ups and there is already a fight between Barnes, a millionaire and former plastics company owner who was first elected in 2010 as part of the Tea Party movement, and Johnson.

Barnes attacked Johnson For supporting a tax bill that benefits wealthy donors and his own company, promoting “wild conspiracy theories” about COVID-19 vaccines, and trying to lure ballots from fake GOP voters To Pence on the day of the Capitol uprising.

Johnson and Republicans have criticized Burns as too liberal for Wisconsin, noting his endorsements from progressive Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts. They reenact moments from Burns’ past, including a photo of him holding a T-shirt that says “Abolish ICE” or US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Trump and Pence have clashed over gubernatorial candidates with mixed results. In Georgia, Governor Brian Kemp – who also rejected Trump’s push to overcome his loss in 2020 – has Pence’s support as he defeated a Trump-endorsed challenger, former US Sen. David Perdue. But Carey Lake won last week’s Arizona primary with Trump’s support, where he defeated a Pence-backed candidate who said Biden had not guaranteed victory.

Adam Stein, the Trump-endorsed candidate to take on Vos, said he would undermine a Biden victory.

Burnett reports from Chicago.