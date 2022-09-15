The winner of ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 17 was crowned

(CNN) America has talent is A new winner. (Spoilers ahead.)

Wednesday night Competition The finale, featured a live performance and the winner was Mayas.

The Lebanese all-female alternative dance troupe collected a $1 million prize and a chance to headline a residency at the Luxor Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. The group was founded by Lebanese choreographer Nadeem Cherfan.

You voted, now we wear our crown #AGT Winner of Season 17! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/m8VBXzJpZA – America’s Got Talent (@AGT) 15 September 2022

The group beat out young Polish singer Sarah James, saxophonist Avery Dixon, country trio Chappelle Hart, AI act Metaphysic and Australian pole dancer Christy Sellers.

Sellers finished as runners-up.

Read on