The winner of ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 17 was crowned

(CNN)America has talent is A new winner. (Spoilers ahead.)
Wednesday night Competition The finale, featured a live performance and the winner was Mayas.
The Lebanese all-female alternative dance troupe collected a $1 million prize and a chance to headline a residency at the Luxor Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. The group was founded by Lebanese choreographer Nadeem Cherfan.
The group beat out young Polish singer Sarah James, saxophonist Avery Dixon, country trio Chappelle Hart, AI act Metaphysic and Australian pole dancer Christy Sellers.
Sellers finished as runners-up.
The finale featured “Something to Talk About” by the Black Eyed Peas and Chappell Hart and Darius Rucker.
Sellers and Maya also performed together.
Maia had a good season, having previously won Sofia Vergara’s “Golden Buzzer”.
“There are no words to explain to you what we are experiencing here,” said Vergara, “the most beautiful, creative dance I have ever seen.”
After the finale, she wrote on Twitter: “I’m so proud of Maya. You deserve it.”