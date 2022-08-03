New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The wife of a US Navy lieutenant sentenced to three years in a Japanese prison after being involved in a traffic accident that killed two people said she is doing everything she can to reunite her children with their father.

“It’s really about my kids, as hard as it is for us, the ones who really pay the price for this and the coalition and the politics are my kids,” Brittany Alconis, wife of Navy Lt. Ridge Alconis, told Fox News Digital. “They are young and in the early years of their lives. They need a father.”

The family’s ordeal began after Lt. Alconis climbed Japan’s Mount Fuji shortly before his deployment. The family had been in Japan for about a year and nine months before making the trip as part of a three-year tour of the country, hoping to make some memories for themselves and their children before he leaves next year. .

But the memory turned to tragedy when Lt. Alconis had a medical episode at the wheel on the family’s return trip, hitting two vehicles and then killing two pedestrians, who died from their injuries.

“That day we drove from sea level and at the end of the hike we were at 8,000 feet,” Brittany Alconis recalls. “We rode until we felt it was getting a little too dangerous for the kids and decided to turn back. We were only 5 minutes from our destination, completely unaware of Ridge having a conversation with our oldest daughter. We were just going. About 25 miles. per hour, but he did not regain consciousness.”

Alconis said she was also nauseous from changes in altitude, which caused her to recline her seat and stopped dosing shortly before the crash. She didn’t open her eyes again until the impact, while her daughter tried unsuccessfully to wake her father.

“It all happened so fast,” Alconis recalls.

Lt. Alconis was arrested at the scene, while officers investigated the accident, which his wife believed was routine. But her husband soon faced interrogation and solitary confinement and was never released from detention.

“This wasn’t a drunk driver, he wasn’t asleep, but he just went downhill from there,” Alconis said.

Lt. Alconis was later diagnosed with acute mountain sickness, which is caused by climbing too quickly and can cause sudden fainting for up to 24 hours, but the diagnosis was of little use in Japan’s unique judicial system.

A lawyer for the family explained that it is Japanese practice to show remorse in court rather than try to argue their innocence, prompting the family to formally apologize for the accident and pay a $1.65 million settlement. He was told that more than 95% of people who followed the same path were given suspended sentences, but Lt. Alconis was given the full three-year sentence. An appeal in which Lt. Alconis submitted his medical diagnosis was also rejected, leaving the family with few options for justice.

“Had we known he was going to prison anyway, we would have told them no,” Alconis said. “The results of both trials exceeded anyone’s expectations.”

Making matters worse, Alconis believes that part of the reason her husband is not getting fair treatment is that an influential member of the court is a family member of one of the victims of the accident.

“One of the dead is a family member of a Tokyo High Court prosecutor who has a lot of influence,” Alconis said. “I believe it has something to do with his sentence.”

Her husband’s case has drawn rare bipartisan attention on Capitol Hill, Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah and Rep. Mike Levin, D-Calif., have both called on Japan to release Lt. Alconis.

“I do not find it inexcusable that an American facing a medical emergency should be treated so badly by an ally that he is protecting,” Lee said in remarks on the Senate floor last week.

“Apparently the Japanese judicial system is trying to make an example of Lt. Alconis — perhaps stemming from our history of disputes over the Status of Forces Agreement,” Lee added. “He is being targeted because he is American — and because he was in the unfortunate position of having to face a medical emergency that led to tragedy.”

The Status of Forces Agreement, an agreement between the US and Japan governing issues between American service members and host-nation governments, has long been controversial among the Japanese. Japanese courts retain jurisdiction over crimes committed by U.S. forces in the country, with exceptions to the rules sometimes creating negative feelings among Japanese officials who feel the U.S. military has extra privileges.

Levine explained that the Pentagon should do more in the case, promising that it would continue to work for the release of Lt. Alconis.

“I will not leave Lieutenant Alconis and the Department of Defense,” he said.

The issue also affects an alliance that has been stable for decades, Lee acknowledged while urging President Biden to make the issue a priority.

“We’ve been collaborators for a long time,” Lee said.

Mrs. Alconis is also hoping to get the White House involved, noting that the support from lawmakers gives her “hope the momentum is starting to move in our direction.”

“I am constantly trying to get him out of jail,” Alkonis said. “I’m going to DC in a few weeks with the goal of talking to the National Security Adviser or President Biden, I’ll be there.

Meanwhile, Alconis said the ordeal has taken a toll on her family. Unlike deployment, where she can explain to her children that their father is doing something meaningful and important, being in prison is something her youngest son “doesn’t understand.”

Communication is also difficult, limited to regular mail and two short 20-minute visits a month. Due to the grim reality, Alconis focuses her attention on rescuing her husband.

“I hope something comes out of the D.C. trip,” Alconis said. “It is important for the children to see that we are fighting for justice. We are not asking for special treatment, we just want to be treated like Japanese citizens.”

