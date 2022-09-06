New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

First on Fox: Democratic mayor of Flint, Michigan, whose re-election campaign Governor Gretchen Whitmer supports He lied about graduating from university.

Flint Mayor Sheldon Neely noted in his political career that he graduated from Saginaw Valley State University (SVSU) with a communications degree.

This is a lie. SVSU confirmed to Fox News Digital on Tuesday that although Neely attended the university, he never graduated.

Neely’s office did not respond to questions from Fox News Digital about the lies during Neely’s career.

The Whitmer-backed mayor’s collegiate claim has been central to his political career, with him The Legistar account is still reflecting untruth

This is also the biography of Neely’s state legislator sued that He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications. His mayor’s biography, on the other hand, says he “earned an associate’s degree from Delta Community College and attended Saginaw Valley State University” — but leaves out the false claim about graduating from the university.

In addition, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation In which Neely serves on the executive committee, still claims to have graduated with a “bachelor’s degree in communications from Saginaw Valley State University.”

The Michigan Association of School Boards They also publicized Neely’s claim on their website and the local press wrote the claim as fact.

Other organizations also list incorrectly Neely holds a bachelor’s degree from SVSU.

Politicians lying and embellishing their personal lives and credentials are nothing new in the world of politics but can spell disaster for officials caught in their own web.

While lying about their background is a huge ding to a politician’s career, it doesn’t have to spell the end of one’s career.

In September 1987, then-Delaware Senator Joe Biden was candid about his academic credentials, graduating in the top half of his law school class and earning three degrees from the University of Delaware.

Biden admitted that he only got two degrees out of school after saying he was near the bottom of his class in law school and got three.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., has been notorious throughout her career for being part Native American.

In 2018, amid massive public pressure when she explored a White House run, Warren underwent a DNA test To see how much Native American blood runs through her veins.

The test found that Warren had very little Native American heritage and ended up with the senator Apologies to the Cherokee Nation DNA testing and the senator scrubbing the results from her campaign website.

Neely, who entered politics as a state representative in 2014, has served as the mayor of Flint since 2019.

Before becoming a state representative, Neely served on the Flint City Council.