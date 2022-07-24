New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Despite the World Health Organization (WHO) declaration of an emergency, White House COVID-19 adviser Dr. Ashish Jha has assured Americans that monkeypox poses a “very small” threat to the general population.

“No Americans have died from monkeypox in this outbreak,” Jha said during an appearance on “Fox News Sunday.” “I don’t know worldwide — I think it’s a very small number — but zero Americans have died from monkeypox, so the risk to the broader population is very low.”

The WHO has declared monkeypox virus a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC). Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus acknowledged on Saturday that the level of transmission was not up to standards in the past, but continued to rise.

More than 75 countries and territories have now reported over 16,000 cases, with five confirmed deaths.

Jha said he agreed with the call because many countries lack the necessary resources to manage the outbreak while battling complications related to COVID-19, but stressed that the United States is prepared for the virus and can manage it while keeping the risk. Less so for Americans.

He said that I am in support of that. “I think Dr. Tedros made the right call. We’re seeing monkey disease in many countries around the world, and many of them are not doing — really not managing it.”

“Here in the United States, we have 2,000 cases,” he continued. “We’ve significantly accelerated testing, we’ve significantly increased vaccinations.”

Jha advised that the US hold off on declaring its own state of emergency over monkeypox, explaining that any such decision would depend on “the facts on the ground” and what the declaration would allow health officials and services to do.

Jha has also focused on President Biden’s COVID-19 infection in the past few days, assuring the public that White House medical staff and advisers have been transparent throughout the process — revealing that officials have identified and tracked 17 people. President and can be infected.

“None of them tested positive,” Jha said. “Obviously, they all continue to follow CDC protocols on masking and testing, but as of today, no one that I know of has tested positive.”

Jha highlighted that Biden had two vaccine shots and two booster shots, which he said led him to deal with a “relatively mild” infection.

