President Biden will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping next week despite welcoming a United Nations report outlining China’s potential “crimes against humanity” in its crackdown on Uighurs and other Muslim ethnic groups, the White House said Thursday.

The day after the 48-page UN report was released, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre accused China of serious human rights violations.

“The United States welcomes this important report that officially outlines the abhorrent human rights abuses by the government of the People’s Republic of China against Uyghurs and other minority communities,” Jean-Pierre told The Reports. “This report deepens our deep concern about the ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity committed by China. Our stance on the atrocities in Xinjiang is clearly demonstrated by our words and our actions.”

The report was released amid earlier plans for Biden and Xi to meet in person. The White House confirmed earlier this month that the two had agreed to a personal meeting when they last spoke in July, but the two superpowers have yet to set a date due to weeks of heightened tension.

Asked Thursday why a Biden-X meeting was appropriate given the Chinese atrocities, Jean-Pierre said he had nothing to share.

“At this point there is no process that I can talk about or share with you,” Jean-Pierre said.

Human rights groups have accused China of herding a million or more people from minority groups into concentration camps.

The camps are just one part of what rights groups call a brutal campaign against extremism in the western province of Xinjiang, which includes brutal birth control policies and all-encompassing restrictions on people’s movement.

Beijing has dismissed the UN report as a fabrication concocted by the West.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.