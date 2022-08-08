New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The White House took aim at climate change as President Biden landed in Kentucky on Monday to examine flooding that killed at least 37 people last week.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the flooding is another sign that climate change is making natural disasters worse. Biden and first lady Jill Biden are scheduled to meet with Democratic Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear throughout Monday afternoon.

The President and the Governor will meet with families whose houses have been largely destroyed by the flash floods.

“The flooding in Kentucky and extreme weather across the country is another reminder of the worsening and accelerating effects of climate change and the need to invest in making our communities more resilient,” Jean-Pierre once told reporters at the Air Force Base. During the flight to Kentucky.

More than 400 National Guardsmen have been deployed to the Beshear-affected area. With 100-degree weather and sky-high humidity in the state, victims who lost their homes have had some relief for the past few days.

So far, first responders have rescued nearly 1,300 people amid the rubble of washed-out towns.

Biden last week declared the flooding a federal disaster, giving the state access to federal resources to pay for rescue and rehabilitation efforts.