White House officials say President Biden’s decision to cancel between $10,000 and $20,000 in student loans for millions of Americans has paid off as the federal deficit has been reduced, an argument that suggests the full cost of the policy is simply being piled on. National debt.

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House several times over the past week about how it plans to pay off the student loan handout or whether future tax hikes are needed.

The White House now says the handout was “paid for in full” by deficit reduction already underway.

“The amount of deficit reduction we are already on track for this year has been paid for by and large,” said Bharat Ramamurthy, deputy director of the National Economic Council.

“We’re on track for $1.7 trillion in deficit reduction this year. That means, practically speaking, $1.7 trillion more is coming into the Treasury than it was going into the year before. And we’re using a portion of that — a very small portion of it — to provide relief to middle-class families, to the President’s plan according to

Economists say the White House’s comments and reluctance to outline offsets for student loan relief, such as tax increases or budget cuts, signal plans to pile money on the $726 billion federal deficit alone.

“They’re looking for any story that can get them out of the fact that they’re making the nation’s economy worse,” said Mark Goldwein, senior policy director at the nonpartisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget. “It’s going to exacerbate the deficit. There’s no way to dance around it.”

Under Biden, the deficit has shrunk mainly because Congress decided not to appropriate trillions in temporary coronavirus spending, as it did at the start of the pandemic in 2020. Economists say the White House argues that a shrinking deficit will give the administration more money to spend. On programs like student loan brochure. But that means it won’t go to debt relief instead, leaving taxpayers to pick up the tab in the future.

“The analogy is that if a family goes into debt for a $100,000 medical emergency and buys a $50,000 sports car the next year and claims it’s ‘free,’ they’re no longer spending $100,000 a year on medical emergencies,” says Brian Riedl. is a senior fellow in economics at the center-right Manhattan Institute.

Biden announced plans to pardon last week $10,000 in student loans For borrowers earning less than $125,000 a year. Pell Grant recipients receive $20,000 in debt handouts if their income falls below the $125,000 threshold. Administration officials stated that no individual or family members in the top 5% of earners will benefit from the decision.

The The White House It is also extending the moratorium on student loan payments until the end of the year. Coinciding with the announcement is a new Education Department proposal to allow borrowers to limit their undergraduate loan repayments to 5% of their monthly income, adding to the cost to taxpayers of the handout.

Administration officials have noted that the cost of Biden’s student loan handout cannot be fully calculated because it is unclear how many borrowers will choose to take advantage of the opportunity. They say it remains unclear how many people repay their loans in full over time.

“All of this, when it comes to spending, depends on how many of the canceled loans are actually repaid,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

But others were able to come up with predictions. The National Taxpayers Union Foundation released an analysis earlier this week that estimated student loan debt would add nearly $330 billion to the deficit over the next decade. Budget model by The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania The business’ statement said the average cost to taxpayers would be $2,085.

But it may be less. Committee for Responsible Budgeting He spends a lot of money Between $440 billion and $600 billion.

“If it’s added to the national debt, it increases the interest costs needed to avoid default on that number,” Riedl said. “All of that ultimately raises taxes because, at some point, you’re going to have to figure out a way to pay off that debt.”