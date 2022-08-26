The White House says Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan will cost $240 billion. Others project more.

The White House projects that canceling Biden’s student loan debt would cost about $24 billion a year.

Combining the new reforms, a Penn Wharton analysis projects that Biden’s overall plan could top $1 trillion.

The White House projects that only 75% of eligible borrowers will participate.

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden’s move to cancel student loan debt for millions of borrowers will cost the federal government $240 billion over the next decade, the White House said Friday after refusing to provide a cost estimate earlier in the week.

But other outside analysts said the price tag was too high — especially when factoring in the new income-based loan repayment model outlined by the president.

The Biden administration projects the move to write off up to $20,000 in student loan debt for Pell Grant recipients and up to $10,000 for other borrowers, reducing the government’s loan payments by an average of $24 billion annually over 10 years, Deputy Bharat Ramamurthy said. Director, National Economic Council.

The estimate, which the White House declined to make in the immediate days after Biden’s Wednesday student loan announcement, comes as Republicans have attacked the actions as an unfunded “bailout” of wealthy college-goers at the expense of Americans who lack college degrees.

The White House estimate is based on the assumption that 75% of eligible Americans with federal student loan debt participate, which matches the ratio for similar federal programs. Borrowers have to submit forms proving their eligibility for debt cancellation.

Ramamurthy said the annual $24 billion represented just 1.5% of the $1.7 trillion deficit reduction projected by the administration for the current fiscal year. As a result, he said the White House considers the plan “fully paid for.”

“It is being paid for through deficit reduction and we are already on track for this year,” Ramamurthy said. “We’re using a portion of it — a very small portion of it — to provide relief to middle-class families.”

Official budgetary “scores” — or projections — from the Department of Education and the Office of Budget Management are expected in the coming weeks.

The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania released an analysis which had very different conclusions. Just canceling Biden’s debt would cost up to $519 billion over 10 years, the study found, and the overall cost could exceed $1 trillion when factoring in Biden’s other components, such as new revenue-driven loan payments.

Ramamurthy rejected those findings, noting that the Penn Wharton analysis assumed 100% participation and did not take into account that millions of borrowers in default are not paying the government. He said the $450 billion plus in additional costs linked to the new income-based repayments in the study, such as capping payments at 5% of borrowers’ income, were “speculative.”

Nonprofit Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget The total cost is estimated at $500 billion That includes $360 billion for debt cancellation, $120 billion for income-based loan repayments and $20 billion to extend a pandemic-era moratorium on payments through Dec. 31.

The White House has argued that resuming student loan payments after the moratorium ends will offset the risk of 40-year high inflation. Ramamuthri said the end of the moratorium would increase loan repayments to the government by about $48 billion a year. Monthly loan payments to the government fell from $6 billion to $2 billion during the two-year freeze on payments

More than 43 million Americans have federal student loan debt. To qualify for relief under Biden’s action, borrowers must earn less than $125,000 a year and live in households earning less than $250,000. Most eligible borrowers are recipients of Pell Grants, which target low-income students.

About 90% of borrowers who would receive student loan debt relief under Biden’s plan earn less than $75,000, according to White House estimates. The Penn Wharton budget model found a lower percentage, 75%, would benefit borrowers earning $88,000 or less.

Part of the challenge in estimating the cost of a relief program stems from the fact that it is not clear how many people will apply for relief.

The White House estimate of 75% seemed accurate Charlie Eaton, a sociology professor who studies higher education, and recently analyzed who might benefit from the program, the Student Borrower Protection Center, a borrower advocacy group. Income-driven repayment plans, Eaton said, are closely aligned with the administration’s approach to comprehensive student loan debt relief, and about 60% of eligible borrowers enroll in those programs.

“As a rule of thumb, it makes sense that the satellite will be higher than that because of this high profile,” he said. “The department has said it will be easier, but it won’t be universal.”

Some borrowers can also have their debt completely eliminated through various relief programs such as the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program. The Department of Education has waived some of the program’s requirements through Oct. 31, and is encouraging eligible borrowers to apply.

And the federal government’s estimate of how much money student loans generate or lose can change over time. July report from the Government Accountability Office The Department of Education is expected to lose about $200 billion on government-issued student loans over the past 25 years.

The Education Department previously estimated it would make $115 billion on loans, but the Accountability Office said changes to the program, which froze student loan payments, led to cost overruns. He also said that changes in borrowers’ incomes can affect how much the government receives.

Chris Quintana contributed to this story.

Reach Joey Garrison on Twitter @joeygarrison.