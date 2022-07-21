New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The White House on Thursday honored law enforcement agencies and officials who have made major drug busts in the fight against synthetic opioids such as fentanyl, which a top official said has opened a “Pandora’s box” that requires multi-faceted and multi-faceted substances. Agency response.

The White House Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) honored nine local, state and federal enforcement agencies and officials for their efforts in stopping the trafficking of drugs like fentanyl — linked to a huge increase in overdose deaths. In recent years in the US.

Among those agencies honored are Homeland Security Investigations, the Postal Inspection Service, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Coast Guard and the FBI.

Colorado State Trooper Matthew Bowman was one of those honored. In 2021, Bowman, along with K-9 Mason, seized 401lbs of methamphetamine, 10,000 fentanyl pills, 20lbs of fentanyl powder, 38lbs of heroin, 32lbs of cocaine, 20 illegal weapons and over US $874,000 in currency.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, ONDCP Director Dr. Rahul Gupta said that as a practicing physician, he has seen the drug system, and the next challenge for the US, evolve over the years, most recently with the rise of synthetic opioids.

“We’re seeing a shift that has the most dynamic supply environment this country has ever seen. And what that means is we’re seeing a shift from plant-based or organic compounds, primarily synthetic compounds like cocaine and heroin — to compounds that you make. It takes big farms and crops to produce. No, you don’t need a lot of time to produce. You can produce them in small secret laboratories… and these compounds are becoming more lethal in smaller amounts.”

Of the 108,000 overdose deaths last year, more than 80,000 were linked to opioids like fentanyl — which can be fatal in small doses and are often cut with other drugs.

“The supply of drugs with fentanyl has become so widespread that many people don’t know they have fentanyl in their drug supply,” he said.

Fentanyl is typically produced in Mexico with precursors manufactured in China and transported across the southern border. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) seized more than 10,586 pounds of fentanyl at the southern border in fiscal year 2021, a significant increase from 4,558 pounds in fiscal year 2020 and 2,633 in fiscal year 2019. Most of the seized amount was seized at the ports. .

The DEA has warned of a “nationwide spike” in mass fentanyl overdoses and says the drug is killing Americans at an “unprecedented rate.”

Gupta says the push for profits by transnational corporations is driving the shift to synthetic opioids.

“What’s driving this transformation is opening this Pandora’s box, because now it’s basically about chemistry, and you can create many compounds, ultimately profits,” he said. “The profits of transnational criminal organizations are driving both change, but also this innovation.”

Much of the attention of Republicans and others has focused on combating the smuggling of fentanyl into the US through the southern border. The White House emphasized a broad response that would focus not only on interdiction, but also on treatment for Americans affected by the crisis — including the darknet and the high seas, as well as the border.

“The same organizations transport guns, people, and money as well, and we have to hold the host countries accountable and responsible for their actions as well. So that’s one piece,” Gupta said. “At the same time, we know that fewer than one in ten people in the United States get treatment, and we need to make sure people get help.”

The White House recognized $293 million in investments in agencies and CBP for national drug enforcement programs to combat fentanyl smuggling. There is also this Pushed successfully The UN has banned precursor chemicals and President Biden himself has issued two executive orders on the matter.

Gupta noted the DEA’s estimate that two of the five counterfeit pills contained lethal doses of fentanyl meant the odds were “worse than playing Russian roulette.” Consequently, this makes the work of law enforcement agencies even more important.

“Every seizure is an amount of drugs that don’t go to kill Americans and their profits don’t go back to the bad guys to cause more problems,” he said.