New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The White House announced two additions to its press office Thursday, including an official who left Vice President Kamala Harris’ team.

Herbie Ziskend, Harris’ senior communications adviser, is moving to become the White House’s deputy communications director.

Kate Berner will be Deputy Assistant to the President and Principal Deputy Communications Director.

Communications Director and Representative of the US Mission to the United Nations (USUN) Olivia Dalton has been named Deputy Assistant to the President and Principal Deputy Press Secretary at the White House.

“Olivia returns to the White House after serving as Director of Communications and Spokesperson at USUN and last year completed communications and engagement for Operation Allies Welcome, a historic effort to resettle an unprecedented number of Afghan refugees across the United States.” The White House announced in a memo Thursday.

White House reporters assess Karine Jean-Pierre as she steps into job: She’s ‘literally by the book’

Dalton’s promotion fills the slot left by press secretary Karin Jean-Pierre after she stepped into her current role.

“[Dalton] Biden-Harris also served as director of communications on the confirmations team during the transition and as senior VP of communications and marketing at the Human Rights Council. She has longstanding ties to BidenWorld, serving as press assistant to then-Senator Biden and the Senate Foreign Relations Committee,” the White House wrote.

Additionally, Dalton served as deputy press secretary for Biden’s 2008 presidential campaign in Iowa.

Jean-Pierre Flounders questions Biden’s latest Covid test

Ziskendt will continue in his other role as special assistant to the president.

“In this role, he will focus on strategic messaging for the president’s events and interviews and help coordinate day-to-day communications strategy across the White House and the administration,” the White House wrote.

The new hires could be an effort by the White House to bolster its press department, which has stumbled repeatedly since the departure of former press secretary Jen Psaki.

Jean-Pierre was criticized in her first few months at the podium because of her “forced stumbles” and tendency to cling to the binder, which was put under the microscope.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Jean-Pierre attracted negative attention from viewers and reporters who worked with her.

In June, Politico’s West Wing Playbook announced that she faced “unnecessary stumbles” and private “grumbles” from reporters because she stuck to a binder and delivered talking points rather than impromptu exchanges with the press.