The White House is hosting a summit to combat hate-based violence

Toggle caption Ivan Vucci/AP

Ivan Vucci/AP

President Biden will host a summit on combating hate violence at the White House on Thursday.

The White House says the event, called the “United We Stand Summit,” will bring together experts and survivors and include bipartisan local leaders. It will also honor communities affected by hate-based attacks, including the 2016 mass shooting at a gay nightclub in Orlando; in 2019 at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, where the attacker said he was targeting Mexicans; And earlier this year 10 black people were killed in an apparently racist shooting at a Buffalo, NY, supermarket.

The event will include remarks by Vice President Harris, a presentation on the state of hate-based violence in the United States, and a conversation with a former neo-Nazi who rejects the white supremacist movement.

Biden, who said he decided to run for president because of a 2017 white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va., will also be speaking.

politics Biden’s speech walks a fine line in attacking MAGA Republicans

The summit delivered a message of “unity” that is central to Biden’s agenda in office — though some voters seem skeptical that Biden can accomplish the task.

The event comes weeks after Biden’s speech in Philadelphia where he sent a warning message about how extremism is a threat to Republican democracy.

“America must choose: to move forward or to move backward. To create the future or to obsess over the past. To be a nation of hope and unity and optimism or a nation of fear, division and darkness,” Biden said On September 1.

“The MAGA Republicans have elected him,” he added. “They embrace anger. They thrive on chaos. They live not in the light of truth but in the shadow of lies.”

Law The Justice Department is issuing new guidelines for grants to fight hate crimes

However, White House officials say the summit is not about political violence and that hate-based violence is an issue that everyone should agree on.

Senior administration officials say Biden will send a message Thursday that the country is united rather than divided, and that the threats posed by hate-based violence are real, growing and must be taken seriously.

Deborah Lipstadt, the Biden administration’s special envoy to monitor and combat anti-Semitism, told NPR in May that the percentage of the American population who feel their American identity is under threat is growing.

“Whether they read it online, whether they hear it in the media, whether they hear it from some politicians — but they believe it,” she said. “People must recognize that all forms of hatred are a threat to our democracy and a threat to our country and national security, and to foreign countries as well.”

politics Why Biden Is Reviving His ‘Soul of the Nation’ Argument for the Midterm Elections

In addition to the summit, the White House is announcing new government actions to combat hate-based violence as well as the actions of tech companies like YouTube, Twitch, Microsoft and Meta.

“Every tech company should think about what they can do,” said a senior administration official.