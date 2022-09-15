type here...
Politics The White House is hosting a summit to combat...
Politics

The White House is hosting a summit to combat hate-based violence

By printveela editor

-

7
0
- Advertisment -


President Biden and Vice President Harris will attend a White House event on Thursday addressing hate-based violence.

Ivan Vucci/AP


Toggle caption

Ivan Vucci/AP

President Biden and Vice President Harris will attend a White House event on Thursday addressing hate-based violence.

Ivan Vucci/AP

President Biden will host a summit on combating hate violence at the White House on Thursday.

The White House says the event, called the “United We Stand Summit,” will bring together experts and survivors and include bipartisan local leaders. It will also honor communities affected by hate-based attacks, including the 2016 mass shooting at a gay nightclub in Orlando; in 2019 at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, where the attacker said he was targeting Mexicans; And earlier this year 10 black people were killed in an apparently racist shooting at a Buffalo, NY, supermarket.

The event will include remarks by Vice President Harris, a presentation on the state of hate-based violence in the United States, and a conversation with a former neo-Nazi who rejects the white supremacist movement.

Biden, who said he decided to run for president because of a 2017 white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va., will also be speaking.

Biden's speech walks a fine line in attacking MAGA Republicans

politics

Biden’s speech walks a fine line in attacking MAGA Republicans

The summit delivered a message of “unity” that is central to Biden’s agenda in office — though some voters seem skeptical that Biden can accomplish the task.

The event comes weeks after Biden’s speech in Philadelphia where he sent a warning message about how extremism is a threat to Republican democracy.

“America must choose: to move forward or to move backward. To create the future or to obsess over the past. To be a nation of hope and unity and optimism or a nation of fear, division and darkness,” Biden said On September 1.

“The MAGA Republicans have elected him,” he added. “They embrace anger. They thrive on chaos. They live not in the light of truth but in the shadow of lies.”

The Justice Department is issuing new guidelines for grants to fight hate crimes

Law

The Justice Department is issuing new guidelines for grants to fight hate crimes

However, White House officials say the summit is not about political violence and that hate-based violence is an issue that everyone should agree on.

Senior administration officials say Biden will send a message Thursday that the country is united rather than divided, and that the threats posed by hate-based violence are real, growing and must be taken seriously.

Deborah Lipstadt, the Biden administration’s special envoy to monitor and combat anti-Semitism, told NPR in May that the percentage of the American population who feel their American identity is under threat is growing.

“Whether they read it online, whether they hear it in the media, whether they hear it from some politicians — but they believe it,” she said. “People must recognize that all forms of hatred are a threat to our democracy and a threat to our country and national security, and to foreign countries as well.”

Why Biden Is Reviving His 'Soul of the Nation' Argument for the Midterm Elections

politics

Why Biden Is Reviving His ‘Soul of the Nation’ Argument for the Midterm Elections

In addition to the summit, the White House is announcing new government actions to combat hate-based violence as well as the actions of tech companies like YouTube, Twitch, Microsoft and Meta.

“Every tech company should think about what they can do,” said a senior administration official.

Previous articleThe slowdown in the real estate market continues: since February, the average price has fallen by 22%.
Next articleNick Cannon welcomes ninth child, first with model Lanisha Cole

Latest news

TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

Alex Jones libel trials show the limits of deplatforming for a select few

Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Philadelphia voters say Fetterman’s health won’t affect their vote, citing Biden’s age and health

off Video Philadelphia voters say Fetterman's health won't affect their vote, citing...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

The AOC suggested that Texas Governor Abbott resign after moving the immigrants to Washington DC

closer Video Sending migrants to resort areas not...
Read more
CANADAprintveela editor - 0

Your restaurant bill will soon become even more expensive. That’s why

Christian Paul, CEO of Winston's in North Vancouver, says inflation has affected every aspect of their restaurant. ...
Read more
- Advertisement -
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Orlando Rowing Club boat capsizes in lightning strike, student missing, 1 injured

off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines for September 15 Here are...
Read more
CANADAprintveela editor - 0

Convoy donors donated more than $460,000 to the race for CPC leadership, and many of them were first-time federal donors.

Police enforce an injunction against anti-vaccination protesters near Parliament Hill in Ottawa on February 19, 2022. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News