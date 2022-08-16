New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

President Biden is expected to sign Democrats’ anti-inflation legislation into law on Tuesday, but White House officials are not saying when the legislation will begin to reduce inflation or whether the bill is being billed as a way to curb rising prices.

In response to a request from Fox News Digital on Tuesday, the White House did not immediately provide an economic model showing when the bill would affect overall inflation — which stood at 8.5% a year ago as of July. It did not immediately respond to a follow-up question on whether it had developed an estimate of how much it could curb price increases.

The White House, however, is pushing back against criticism that the bill doesn’t do what its name suggests. It cites experts including the responsible Federal Budget Committee, which has the entire bill “Deflation” effect It pointed to tax credits for green energy that would take effect immediately and health policies that would take effect in early 2023 as measures that would save Americans money.

Dems didn’t say that spending the bill would reduce inflation, and that maintaining it would reduce energy and health care costs

Meanwhile, multiple Outside studies and economists The bill is expected to have little success in reducing inflation. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. Also, the bill “will actually have a minimal impact on inflation,” the Congressional Budget Office said.

But with the midterms looming, Democrats are pushing a message that the Total Inflation Reduction Act will reduce inflation, but they won’t be specific about when Americans will feel those effects.

“As soon as the law goes into effect, I hope that all the provisions will begin to work,” said D-Md. spokesman Jamie Raskin told Fox News Digital on Friday. “I know that the people who blamed President Biden for the rise in inflation are now giving President Biden all the credit for the fall in inflation,” he joked.

House Democrats approved the $739B Manchin-Schumer spending and tax hike bill

Asked which parts of the bill would work quickly to reduce inflation, Raskin said, “The next question is.”

Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., emphasized Health care provisions in the bill In an interview with Fox News Digital. She said Americans will see the effects of the Inflationary Reduction Act when they “see a reduction in the cost of their drugs, when people go to pay for affordable care, and it continues to be what they can afford on the exchanges.”

According to the White House, the insulin price cap, prescription drug inflation discounts and free vaccines for Medicare recipients will go into effect on January 1, 2023. The bill would extend the Affordable Care Act tax credits through 2023.

At the same time, Republicans beat Democrats on their bill, which they passed in party-line votes in both the House and Senate. The GOP says the legislation Democrats want to implement partisan priorities rather than have any impact on the economy.

“The Democrats’ response to the recession has been to kill massive jobs and double the IRS,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said. “The Democrats’ response to the energy crisis they have exacerbated is a war on American fossil fuels, funding Green New Deal giveaways for their rich friends.”

McConnell added: “Democrats have proven time and time again that they don’t care about the priorities of middle-class families. They’ve spent 18 months proving it. They’ve spent hundreds of billions of dollars proving it again.”