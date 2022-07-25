New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Former congressman and Fox News contributor Sean Duffy said “The Big Sunday Show” The White House has been lying to the American people for a year.

“This White House has been lying to us for a year and a half and if they don’t let us speak directly to and from the physician here, my antennae will go up. Are they lying to us about how sick he is? Are they?” Duffy asked.

Duffy and his co-hosts discuss President Biden’s handling of COVID-19 and the White House’s lack of transparency about the president’s health.

“And I hope he does well and has a speedy recovery. I disagree with his politics, but I want him to stay healthy,” Duffy continued. “They’re not honest and they’re not equal to the American people, that’s why you see them dancing all over the place.”

Later, the hosts discussed the importance of language and how the administration has done in combating COVID-19.

“Of course I think language is important. We’re talking about a vaccine – it’s not a vaccine! Everyone I know has been boosted and vaxed, they’re all getting covid!” Duffy said.

“You know, it’s a therapeutic drug. But if they call it therapeutic, it’s not available to everybody, and they know it. If it’s just a therapeutic drug, why does everybody need to get it?” Co-host Tommy Bruce responded.

“But Tommy, if this is a treatment, what studies have we done to show that it’s a treatment that works?” Duffy replied.

“Well look, we don’t even have that data. We don’t have that data,” Bruce said.

Duffy went on to talk about how college students and soldiers are being forced to get vaccinated when there is no data on the risks of vaccination.

White House Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci recently acknowledged that vaccines do not “overwhelmingly” protect against Covid-19 infection.

“One of the things that is clear from the data [is] “Although vaccines – because of the high prevalence of this virus – do not over-protect against infection, they do protect against severe disease that can lead to hospitalization and death,” Fauci said.