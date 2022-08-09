New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The White House, the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the FBI were all silent on Tuesday when asked whether Americans deserve to know more about why former President Trump’s residence was raided.

“We have no notice of the reported activity and will refer you to the Justice Department for any additional information,” a White House official told Fox News Digital, repeating an earlier statement.

The White House did not respond to a follow-up email about whether it believed Americans should be given more information about the attack.

An FBI spokesman declined to comment in an email. DOJ spokeswoman Kelsey Pietranton also declined to comment.

On Monday evening, FBI agents executed a search warrant at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida. Sources told Fox News Digital that the search was part of the DOJ’s investigation into whether Trump has properly taken government materials since his time in office.

FBI agents seized 15 boxes of classified material in the raid, according to sources.

“This has never happened to a president of the United States before,” Trump said in a statement on Monday. “After working and cooperating with relevant government agencies, this unannounced attack on my home was neither necessary nor appropriate.”

In response, Republican lawmakers, conservative commentators and some Democrats expressed deep concern that the attack was politically motivated. House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., threatened to have the DOJ investigate the attack if the GOP takes majority control in the fall, but House Republican Study Committee Chair Jim Banks, R-Ind., said the move was “un-American.” .”

“DOJ must immediately explain the reason for its raid & it must be more than a search for irrelevant archives or it will be seen as a political ploy & undermine future credible investigation & legitimacy of the January 6 investigations,” tweeted former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, DNY.

However, DOJ and FBI have remained silent despite heavy criticism.

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley weighed in on the raid online, writing, “For Trump’s enemies, this was the long-awaited moment when FBI agents converged on a Trump property in a definite move toward criminal prosecution.”

“For his supporters, this confirms the FBI’s long-term agenda of being willing to target Trump on any possible pretext,” Turley wrote.

“Attorney General Merrick Garland certainly knows the attack will reignite suspicions that it’s another example of what FBI official Peter Strzok once called an ‘insurance policy’ against a Trump presidency in 2016 — only this time in 2024,” Turley continued.

“For that reason, the Justice Department has an additional burden to show that this raid was a step toward a genuine criminal prosecution and not just political compensation,” he added.

Plus, President Biden is the last backstop for the DOJ, Americans are often told “The Buck Stops” With Him.