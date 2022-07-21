New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Thursday that it doesn’t matter where President Biden contracted COVID-19, and the most important thing is that he is fully vaccinated and doubled up.

Biden tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday morning and is experiencing mild symptoms, including a runny nose, occasional dry cough and fatigue, the White House said.

White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha was asked by reporters at the press conference where Biden contracted the virus. After Jha says he doesn’t know, Jean-Pierre interjects to say it doesn’t matter.

“Look, I don’t think it matters, okay? I think we’re ready for this moment,” she said.

“I think what Dr. Jha just said is important. If you look at where we were a year and a half ago, this is a president who, when he went in, one of his first priorities was a comprehensive plan to vaccinate our people,” she continued. “So now we’re looking forward to today, with more people getting closer to living more normal lives, with vaccines available.

President Biden tests positive for Covid-19

“And as Dr. Jha said, if you haven’t been vaccinated, please do,” she added. “If you don’t get a boost, please do. These are the treatments that will keep you safe. And what’s important here is to make sure we keep working. And the good thing is the president, again, is vaccinated and doubly boosted.”

The president began treatment with the drug paxlovid, which is currently authorized to treat “mild-to-moderate COVID-19.” Antiviral medicine has been proven to curb the worst effects of the disease, according to the FDA, for people at risk of progressing to severe COVID-19 who show positive results of a direct viral test.

Biden’s latest previous test for COVID-19 was Tuesday, when he tested negative, the White House said.

Biden flew to Massachusetts on Air Force One with top administration officials, along with Massachusetts Sens. Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren and Reps. The announcement came a day after traveling with Jake Auchincloss and Bill Keating.

President Biden’s official Twitter account later tweeted a photo of him sitting at his desk with a pen in hand, ignoring some papers.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“People, I’m doing great. Thank you for your concern,” the President said in the message. “Called Senator Casey, Congressman Cartwright and Mayor Cagnetti (and my Scranton cousins!) to express my regrets for missing our event today. Busy!”

First Lady Jill Biden told reporters that she has tested negative for COVID-19 and will keep her schedule Thursday in line with CDC guidelines.

Fox News’ Timothy Nerozzi, Danielle Wallace and Caitlin McFall contributed to this report.