The White House on Thursday blamed former President Trump and Republicans for the decline in children’s reading and math scores during the COVID-19 pandemic.

These comments were made during a White House briefing on Thursday. A reporter cited statistics from the National Assessment of Educational Progress showing that 9-year-olds in the US have lost proficiency in math and reading because of the pandemic.

According to ReportAverage scores for 9-year-old students in 2022 dropped 5 points in reading and 7 points in math compared to 2020 — the largest average score decline in reading since 1990 and the first score decline in math.

The reporter asked White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre what the Biden administration plans to do to address this “serious learning loss” and whether “any blame can be placed on not moving to reopen schools sooner.”

Jean-Pierre pointed to how the Trump administration and Republicans “mishandled” the pandemic, arguing that six months into Biden’s presidency, “almost all schools” were open.

“That’s the job of this president and that’s what the Democrats did even though the Republicans didn’t vote for the American rescue plan and I’m able to hire more teachers,” Jean-Pierre again credited the Biden administration.

The economy is shutting down, as are schools and businesses, she argued, “because of how mismanaged the pandemic is and how that mismanagement is impacting children’s progress and academic well-being.”

She vowed that money from the American Rescue Plan would be directed to the most disadvantaged students and that the Biden administration would “repair the damage done by the previous administration.”

Jean-Pierre disagrees that President Trump and Republicans have been pushing schools to resume in-person learning throughout the pandemic. Democratic leaders, and teachers unions in particular, have fought such efforts at every turn — contrary to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) — arguing that returning to school puts teachers and students in harm’s way.

Earlier this year, the Chicago teachers union — the nation’s third-largest school district — defied the city’s mandate that schoolchildren return to in-person learning.

After the winter break, 73% of CTUs said they wanted to return to remote classes until the current spike in COVID cases “declines significantly” — earning them bipartisan scorn for some time.

Throughout the pandemic, the California Teachers Association, a heavy supporter of Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, has been slow to return to in-person learning.

The parent group started last year Petition to withdraw from CTAArguing “Teachers Unions hold us all captive, refusing to teach our children.”