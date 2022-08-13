New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Substock author Alex Berenson has shared internal communications from Twitter that the White House has questioned why his account was not banned, according to findings from his lawsuit with the tech giant.

Berenson announced last month that he and Twitter had reached a “mutually acceptable resolution” that prompted him to reinstate his Twitter account.

After previously suggesting that the Biden administration may have played a role in his deplatforming from Twitter, Berenson published screenshots of an April 2021 exchange between Twitter employees regarding a meeting with White House officials.

“They have a tough question about why Alex Berenson hasn’t been fired from the platform,” a Twitter employee wrote on the workplace communication platform Slack.

In another post, a Twitter employee wrote, “They really wanted to know about Alex Berenson. Andy Slavitt pointed out that they had seen data that showed he was a hotbed of disinfo pouring out disinfo to persuasive people.”

Slavitt served as the White House’s Covid adviser until he left the Biden administration in June 2021.

Berenson confirmed to Fox News Digital that he obtained the Slack communications as part of a lawsuit he settled against Twitter, but declined to elaborate. He added, “I hope and expect to have more information to report soon.”

In his “Unreported Truths” on Substock, Berenson wrote that “other reporters” pressured Twitter to suspend him based on documents he had seen, “which I will report on in the future.”

Neither the White House nor Twitter immediately responded to Fox News’ requests for comment.

As Berenson noted, President Biden accused Facebook of “killing people” in July 2021 for allowing so-called coronavirus “misinformation” on its platform. And “hours after Biden’s comment, Twitter suspended my account for the first time.”

A month later, Twitter placed Berenson on permanent suspension.

An August 2021 tweet benching a former New York Times journalist from Twitter about how the virus can spread even after vaccination suggests that calling it a “vaccine” isn’t actually accurate.

“It doesn’t stop infection. It doesn’t stop transmission. Don’t think of it as a vaccine,” Berenson told his Twitter followers at the time. “Think about it — at best — a treatment with limited efficacy and a terrible side effect profile that has to be dosed early in the illness. And we want to mandate that? Insanity.”

As part of the settlement with Berenson, Twitter acknowledged that his tweets “should not have resulted in his suspension at that time.”

“I’m excited to be back on Twitter because it’s such a vital platform for journalism and free speech,” Berenson told Fox News last month. “I plan to use the service as I always have, to publish accurate and truthful information on topics of public interest and to occasionally talk about the Mets and the Nets.”

Berenson, author of the “Pandemic” and “Unreported Truths” series about the response to Covid, has long been an outspoken skeptic of the effectiveness of the coronavirus vaccine.

His reinstatement at Twitter has caught the attention of Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who is currently in a legal battle against Twitter after trying to back out of his buyout deal with the tech giant.

