The whistleblower was branded a “rat” and attacked in jail after walking by the Peel police, the lawsuit alleges.

A confidential informant injured in an inmate attack on a prison after his identity was revealed by police has filed a multi-million dollar civil lawsuit against the Peel Regional Police.

The lawsuit was filed after a criminal judge determined that the whistleblower’s rights had been violated and the charges against the whistleblower were dropped.

“The police incited TB to step onto the limb and then they sawed off the limb behind him/her,” Ontario Supreme Court Justice F. Bruce Fitzpatrick wrote in his reasoning in the 2020 decision.

Fitzpatrick omitted details that might have identified the informer, whose initials are not TB. He did not name Peel’s police, nor did he name the officers.

CBC News has uncovered a multi-million dollar lawsuit filed by the whistleblower and his family against Peel Regional Police, individual officers in forces west of Toronto and the province of Ontario. The events described in the document coincide with the events described by Fitzpatrick in his ruling.

“The police deliberately, brazenly and calculatedly revealed the identity of TB,” Fitzpatrick wrote in his ruling.

According to the lawsuit, the police tricked the man into believing he was not being recorded while he was unknowingly caught on camera giving information about serious crimes.

As a result of the police action, Fitzpatrick granted TB’s motion to drop the criminal charges against him and claimed that his Charter rights had been violated.

The officers named in the whistleblower’s complaint deny his allegations, which have not been verified in court.

Peel Police say none of the accused officers have been disciplined.

“We became aware of this as a result of a court decision,” Charles Pyatt, executive director of the office of the head of Peel, said in an email. “An internal investigation followed and no wrongdoing was proven.”

The Peel Police Task Force investigated what Fitzpatrick calls a “series of serious crimes” in 2016, when officers arrested tuberculosis on unrelated charges.

According to Fitzpatrick, TB was the only suspect in serious crimes, and members of the task force planned to install a tracker on his car and introduce him to an undercover officer.

The referee said the officer ‘did a trick’

The plan failed when T.B. climbed into the car of the arresting officers, but agreed to an interview while in custody.

When TB asked to turn off the camera, the interrogating officer, who was not a member of the task force, according to Fitzpatrick, “used a trick”: he told TB that the recording devices were off, and then moved him to another room.

The man was then caught on camera giving information about the murders, drug dealing and other crimes, his lawsuit says.

About three months after the TB interview, police arrested a man whom Fitzpatrick refers to as “Mr/Miss X”, who was once another suspect in the crimes TB was charged with. According to Fitzpatrick, no charges were brought against X at the time.

Two task force officers told X that TB had identified X as a major crime planner. When the police told X that the TB statement had been recorded, X asked to see it. According to Fitzpatrick, officers have a duty.

The whistleblower’s statement identifies the person, who appears to be the same person Fitzpatrick refers to as “X”, by his full name.

X watched the video clips twice and the police said they planned to show it to “five, six, seven of these people” who were involved in tuberculosis, Fitzpatrick said.

“The interview with Mr./Miss X was arranged by the police to ensure that what TB had told them about other individuals alleged to have committed criminal acts was passed on to criminal elements in general.”

X said they planned to talk to the TB police and then let X go.

“Razor-like weapon”

The whistleblower was watching television in the common area of ​​the Maplehurst Correctional Complex in Milton, Ontario in January 2018 when another inmate choked him and knocked him to the floor, according to his lawsuit.

Two more joined the attack. According to Fitzpatrick, the men called TB a “rat” and cut his face with “a razor-like weapon”.

The judge said the short attack looked “pre-planned” after watching the video.

According to the statement of claim, one of the attackers was to be kept separate from the informer, considering him a “rat” and threatening him.

A corrections officer saw “a large pool of blood near the TV” after responding to a radio report of an ongoing fight, according to an incident report obtained by CBC News on a freedom of information request.

“There was no direct evidence linking Mr/Ms X to the attackers. However, based on the balance of probabilities, I believe that TB was attacked … because of the information that was available to other prisoners, ”said Fitzpatrick. “This information comes from revelations made to Mr./Miss X while he/she was in police custody.”

According to the lawsuit, the informant “clearly shows scars from the attack on his face.”

The application only partially lists the names of the interviewing officer and Peel’s investigative team.

Pyatt did not respond to questions about the officers named in the lawsuit and said they would not comment.

Fitzpatrick said he agreed with Crown’s claim that the interviewing officer did not explicitly promise TB confidentiality, but said the officers were mistaken in believing the interview did not make him a confidential whistleblower.

According to Fitzpatrick, the interviewing officer offered TB help with a bail application in exchange for information and talked about building a “business relationship” with TB.

According to Fitzpatrick, TB was a confidential informant after the interview, a status that obliges the police to protect a person’s identity.

“Almost absolute privilege”

The Ontario Prosecution Manual states that the “almost absolute privilege” afforded to whistle-blowers “is designed to protect them from retaliation by those involved in the crime and to encourage continued exchange of information.”

In June, the Toronto Star reported that Peel’s officer pleaded guilty to breach of trust and resigned after revealing the identity of the Crime Stoppers informant to a whistleblower.

In a defense statement and counterclaim against the province, Peel police denied showing the video “at any time” to a person who appears to be a Fitzpatrick man named X.

The statement adds that if the video was disclosed to this individual, it “was part of the police strategy being used prudently at the time under the circumstances” and the officers could not have foreseen any risk to the plaintiffs.

Officers and the Peel Regional Police deny other major allegations in the whistleblower’s lawsuit.

Court officials denied requests from CBC News for records relating to the whistleblower and his case.

Fitzpatrick wrote that his previous decisions in the TB case had been banned from publication. The decision of another judge in the case was sealed, he noted in his ruling.