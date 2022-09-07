New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Weeknd said Tuesday that his voice is on the mend just days after canceling his performance at a nearby concert Angels are part of the show and are working on rescheduling the event.

Saturday’s concert at the So-Fi Stadium featured two songs The singer began to lose his voice And the show had to be cut short.

“The doctor said my voice is safe and with rest I will be strong and able to bring the performance my Toronto fans have been waiting for,” he wrote in a tweet on Tuesday. “The LA date is coming up soon. Thank you so much for the love and understanding that has come my way. I love you all so much.”

The Weeknd broke the news to fans from the stage on Saturday.

“I can’t give you the concert I want to give you now,” he told the audience at the sold-out show.

“I’ll make sure everyone’s fine – you’ll get your money back – I’ll put on a real show for you soon,” he said. “But I wanted to come out and apologize in person. You know how much this kills me, I’m sorry. I love you. Thank you so much.”

The singer posted a statement on Twitter after the concert was cancelled, saying, “His voice went out during the first song and I’m devastated. It’s gone and my heart just dropped. My deepest apologies to my fans here. I promise. Let you know the new date.”

The weekend has arrived Performed as planned Friday night in front of a sold-out crowd at the same stadium.