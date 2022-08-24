New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Calling all pumpkin lovers! Personal financial advice site, FinanceBuzz, is looking for a “Pumpkin Spice Pundit” to taste and rate all the seasonal fall foods at Trader Joe’s.

In this job, a winner selected by FinanceBuzz will be paid $1,000 for work and a $500 Trader Joe’s gift card to cover fall dinner expenses.

“You have to eat your way through the grocery list, including foods like pumpkin-stuffed ravioli and pumpkin samosas,” Advertisement by FinanceBuzz Said. “For breakfast, you eat pumpkin waffles, pumpkin-flavored cereal and cinnamon rolls. It’s not a complete meal without fall desserts like apple cider donuts and pumpkin ice cream. Wash it all down with fall-inspired drinks. Apple cider and pumpkin-spice ginger brew. “

According to a FinanceBuzz press release, it uses market research to help shoppers decide which foods to budget for and which foods to skip.

Trader Joe’s has not approved the job posting.

A “pumpkin spice connoisseur” takes a photograph of each fall-flavored item, writes a description and rates it based on unique criteria. The findings are published on FinanceBuzz, where other shoppers can read about the limited-edition foods and decide which 5-star item to buy next.

To be eligible, applicants must be 18 or older and live nearby Trader Joe’s There they can shop individually.

Applications are due August 28, 2022, at 11:59 ET. The selected candidate will be selected by September 2, 2022 and contacted via email.