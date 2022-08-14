The weapon in the fatal ‘Rust’ movie shooting could not have fired without pulling the trigger, FBI forensic testing found

(CNN)FBI testing of gun used in Fatal shooting A weapon handled by actor Alec Baldwin on the set of the movie “Rust” was found to not fire unless the trigger was pulled while cocking the gun, according to a newly released forensic report.
Baldwin had a gun then Rehearsing a scene In October, cinematographer Halina Hutchins was killed and director Joel Souza was injured in a western shooting at Bonanza Creek Ranch in New Mexico.
In December, Baldwin said ABC News He never pulled the trigger of the gun that shot Hutchins. “The trigger was not pulled. I did not pull the trigger,” Baldwin said.
Baldwin, in that interview, also described firing the gun while he was talking through the scene with Hutchins. “Then I said to her, ‘Now in this scene I’m going for the gun.’ And I said, ‘Do you want to see it?’ And she said, ‘Yes.’ So I take the gun and start cocking the gun. I’m not going to pull the trigger.”
It involves pulling the gun’s hammer back to prepare the weapon to fire, similar to the revolver pistol used on film sets. When the gun’s hammer is released forward with enough force—such as when the trigger is pressed—it strikes the ammunition’s primer, causing the gun to fire.
The FBI forensic report was handed over to the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office as part of an ongoing investigation into the fatal on-set shooting.
The report found that the gun, a .45 Colt (.45 Long Colt) caliber F.lli Pietta single-action revolver, “could not be fired without pulling the trigger” with the hammer cocked at the ¼ and ½ positions. When cocked, “it cannot be fired unless the trigger is pulled while the working internal components are intact and functional.”
FBI examiners observed internal failure of the gun during testing in the fully-cocked position, with “trigger sear and parts of the cylinder stop fractured during hammering,” the report states.
The FBI report noted the limitations of forensic testing, stating that “it may not be possible to recreate or duplicate all of the circumstances that led to the discharge of a firearm without the trigger being pulled.”
CNN has reached out to Baldwin’s representative for comment.
An attorney representing Hannah Gutierrez Reid, who worked as an armor and props assistant on the film, said the forensic report indicated that “Baldwin pulled the trigger to fire the revolver” and that the 24-year-old was used. “Scapegoat.”
A part of the Santa Fe County Police investigation is how a live ammunition Maybe he came on a movie set.
In April, Rust Movie Productions, LLC Fined about $137,000 A report by the New Mexico Department of Environment’s Bureau of Occupational Health and Safety noted a culture of “plain indifference to employee safety” on the set.