The weapon in the fatal ‘Rust’ movie shooting could not have fired without pulling the trigger, FBI forensic testing found

FBI testing of gun used in Fatal shooting A weapon handled by actor Alec Baldwin on the set of the movie "Rust" was found to not fire unless the trigger was pulled while cocking the gun, according to a newly released forensic report.

Baldwin had a gun then Rehearsing a scene In October, cinematographer Halina Hutchins was killed and director Joel Souza was injured in a western shooting at Bonanza Creek Ranch in New Mexico.

In December, Baldwin said ABC News He never pulled the trigger of the gun that shot Hutchins. “The trigger was not pulled. I did not pull the trigger,” Baldwin said.

Baldwin, in that interview, also described firing the gun while he was talking through the scene with Hutchins. “Then I said to her, ‘Now in this scene I’m going for the gun.’ And I said, ‘Do you want to see it?’ And she said, ‘Yes.’ So I take the gun and start cocking the gun. I’m not going to pull the trigger.”

It involves pulling the gun’s hammer back to prepare the weapon to fire, similar to the revolver pistol used on film sets. When the gun’s hammer is released forward with enough force—such as when the trigger is pressed—it strikes the ammunition’s primer, causing the gun to fire.