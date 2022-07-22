New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The Washington Post’s editorial board on Wednesday cracked down on protesters protesting the Chinese government because they can’t get their money out of the bank. An editorial titled “In China, they lose their shirts, then their right to protest” criticized China’s leadership for the development.

“Try as they might, the world’s dictators can never hide their fear of their own people. For all their bravado and display of power, they fear protest,” Borda wrote. “Now comes the latest example of noise complaints being silenced in China.”

Four rural Chinese banks froze the accounts of their customers due to the Chinese government’s COVID-19 policies and the mortgage crisis caused by uncompleted housing and the collapse of China’s top real estate companies such as Evergrande.

“Unable to get their money back, depositors began protesting online and in person. On May 23, demonstrations began before security services stopped them. Leaders of China’s party-state system, obsessed with maintaining social ‘stability,’ reacted with alarm,” the board noted.

“In June, many jilted depositors from across the country planned to gather in Zhengzhou, the capital of Henan province, in hopes of getting their money back. But before they could travel, they were blocked by software that the government uses to control the spread of Covid,” he wrote, to control the population. Highlighted a dire example of the pandemic tracking measures being used.

“The green code on their phone turned red. They couldn’t travel,” the board added.

When protesters eventually showed up at the People’s Bank of China in Zhengzhou, they carried signs saying “The Chinese dreams of 400,000 depositors in Henan have been shattered” and “No deposits. No human rights.”

The editorial noted that the demonstrators were met by police and large men in white shirts who attacked the crowd. When the men in white shirts attacked the protesters, the police did nothing.

“Protesters were dragged down the stairs before being carried away. Some were put on buses, injured in clashes,” he wrote. “Chinese censors are blocking protest messages online and deleting videos of demonstrations, according to Reuters.”

“Another day in the life of what the Chinese government prides itself on is ‘a working democracy,'” the board wrote.

“What doesn’t work is the freedom to speak, assemble, protest or change leadership. Something as simple as a legal protest over lost deposits ends in beatings, injuries and arrests,” the editorial concludes.