New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Lijo made a political statement The MTV VMAs Sunday night when she pleaded with fans to vote and “change the laws that oppress us” as she accepted the Video for Good award.

The “Good as Hell” singer took the stage at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, where she admitted she wasn’t sure what Moonman was celebrating, but thanked her fans for showing up and voting for her. trophy.

“It means everything to make a difference in this country,” she added, explaining how important it is to vote for the MTV Awards like any other, including her election.