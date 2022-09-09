New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

On Friday’s episode of ABC’s “The View,” co-host Ana Navarro flip-flopped Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist from his previous conservative platform to his current Democratic platform.

She also lashed out at teacher union boss and Fidel Castro sympathizer Carla Hernandez-Mats as her running mate.

Crist, who is currently trailing in the polls behind his opponent, incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., spoke with the talk show’s women about his gubernatorial platform and how he plans to win against DeSantis. Although it was Navarro, a longtime critic of Crist, who really held his feet to the fire throughout the meeting.

Navarro begins her exchange with Crist and how much his political affiliations have changed over the course of his career, which has seen him run for office several times in Florida. “You’ve run for office 16 times in Florida,” Navarro began, “in the last three decades you’ve been in 16 elections. In that time you’ve gone from staunch Republican, to independent, to Democrat.”

Charlie Crist defends Biden’s ‘semi-fascist’ comment, says he was ‘honest’

She then brought out the robocall Christ created in 2006 to promote his then-conservative values ​​while running for Republican governor in Florida. “Your own words, Charlie, have come back to haunt you, have been used against you. You made a robocall in 2006, which was part of a campaign, part of a Republican campaign against you, and now it’s coming up again.”

Audio of the robocall was played, with Charlie Crist’s voice saying, “I’m pro-life, I oppose amnesty for illegal immigrants, I support traditional marriage, and I’ve never supported a new tax or big spending program.”

2006-era Crist added, “I support constitutional amendments to protect traditional marriage, and I oppose same-sex adoption, and I work to ensure the right to display the Ten Commandments in public.”

After the tape ended, Navarro asked, “These are your words. What do you say to skeptics like me who think you’re a political mercenary and you switched parties because they weren’t comfortable?”

“How can you convince me?” She pressed. Crist responded, “I changed parties because I changed parties.” He argued that it began with the rise of the “Tea Party” wing of the GOP and that the problems “have metastasized ever since.” He added, “I can’t stomach it anymore.” Crist then criticized the Republican Party and Governor DeSantis for being “anti-minority.”

Navarro wasn’t sold though. She pointed out, “In fact you embraced a lot of policy issues back then that Republicans still embrace.” Crist responded by doubling down, saying the GOP had changed.

Co-host Sunny Hostin asked Krist if he had changed his stance on traditional marriage and being pro-life. He insisted he was pro-choice and a supporter of marriage equality.

Charlie Crist picks Miami teachers union leader who criticized board meeting parents as Florida running mate

Later in the interview, Navarro took Crist to task with his running mate Carla Hernandez-Mats, a teachers union boss who once sparked controversy for tweeting, “A political figure dies at 90. Most in Miami rejoice, while many in Cuba mourn #FidelCastro do.”

Navarro could not believe that Crist would choose someone sympathetic to Castro as lieutenant governor in a state with a large population of refugees from Castro’s communist Cuba. She said, “You’ve been running in Florida since the dinosaurs walked the earth. You know what Castro’s point is—you know what that means in South Florida. You’ve been friends with the people, with your Cuban American colleagues in the state Senate and Congress.”

“Charlie, what were you thinking?! What were you thinking?!” exclaimed Navarro, clearly exasperated. “Did you examine her? Explain this to me,” she continued. Crist replied, “I think she’s great.” He then praised her career as a special ed teacher, “which showed me her heart,” adding that “she’s a little bit naive.”