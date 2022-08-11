New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A nerve-wracking video shows a plane descending into a Greek airport just feet away from people standing on the shore before touching down on the runway.

Footage posted on YouTube by user GreatFlyer shows a Vizier Airbus A321neo landing at Skiathos Airport on the Greek island of Skiathos.

“That’s absolutely insane!,” wrote one commenter, congratulating the videographer.

The video shows the plane coming in for a landing, with the camera at an almost overhead angle. A small crowd had gathered on the shoreline, with only a small road and a barbed-wire barrier separating them from the runway. A man, standing near the barrier, was going up the plane when he could not see the landing gear.

This isn’t the only video of a close call at Skiathos Airport posted by GreatFlyer, and a YouTube search comes up with several clips of takeoffs and landings at the European vacation spot. Titled “New Lowest Landing?” However, in this video, the plane that reached the ground out of all the videos indicates that it will be the closest.