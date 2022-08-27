off
Video

Ohio girl, 6, released from kidnapping suspect

Ring doorbell video shows a 6-year-old girl running away from a kidnapping suspect on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Hamilton, Ohio. (Mandy Miller-Nash/Local News X /TMX)

NewYou can listen to Fox News articles now!

A video released this week shows the chilling moment a 6-year-old girl ran away from a suspected kidnapper in Ohio as he tried to grab her in front of her home.

Security footage taken from the front of the Nash family home in Hamilton, Ohio on Wednesday shows the moment a six-year-old girl was taken out of the trash by a man who approached her and grabbed her by the arm.

On Tuesday, August 23, 2022, a six-year-old girl was seen walking away from a man who had grabbed her while taking out the trash.

On Tuesday, August 23, 2022, a six-year-old girl was seen walking away from a man who had grabbed her while taking out the trash.
(Mandy Miller-Nash/Local News X/TMX)

An Ohio man has been found not guilty of strangling his wife and creating a suicidal scene

The footage shows suspect Derrick McPherson, 33, first grabbing the girl and then trying to drag her away.

The girl pulled back and let out a piercing scream.

She was able to get away from McPherson and immediately ran to her house and told her parents.

“This guy walked up and touched me and pulled me,” the girl told ABC’s “Good Morning America” ​​this week. “He let me go because I cried.”

The girl’s father, Ricky Nash, said he then jumped into his car and chased McPherson, who contacted police.

Mugshot of Derrick McPherson provided by the Butler County Jail in Ohio.

Mugshot of Derrick McPherson provided by the Butler County Jail in Ohio.
(Butler County Jail)

Ohio man accused of murdering 4 people says it was an easy decision

“When the police put him in handcuffs, a lot of it went away,” Nash said.

McPherson was arrested Wednesday and charged with kidnapping and aggravated sexual assault, according to police records.

On Tuesday, August 23, 2022, a six-year-old girl was seen walking away from a man who had grabbed her while taking out the trash.

On Tuesday, August 23, 2022, a six-year-old girl was seen walking away from a man who had grabbed her while taking out the trash.
(Mandy Miller-Nash/Local News X/TMX)

Click here to get the Fox News app

The 33-year-old is being held at the Butler County Jail, just 30 miles outside of Cincinnati.

McPherson’s court date does not appear to have been set yet.

This article was written by Fox News staff.