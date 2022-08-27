New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A video released this week shows the chilling moment a 6-year-old girl ran away from a suspected kidnapper in Ohio as he tried to grab her in front of her home.

Security footage taken from the front of the Nash family home in Hamilton, Ohio on Wednesday shows the moment a six-year-old girl was taken out of the trash by a man who approached her and grabbed her by the arm.

The footage shows suspect Derrick McPherson, 33, first grabbing the girl and then trying to drag her away.

The girl pulled back and let out a piercing scream.

She was able to get away from McPherson and immediately ran to her house and told her parents.

“This guy walked up and touched me and pulled me,” the girl told ABC’s “Good Morning America” ​​this week. “He let me go because I cried.”

The girl’s father, Ricky Nash, said he then jumped into his car and chased McPherson, who contacted police.

“When the police put him in handcuffs, a lot of it went away,” Nash said.

McPherson was arrested Wednesday and charged with kidnapping and aggravated sexual assault, according to police records.

The 33-year-old is being held at the Butler County Jail, just 30 miles outside of Cincinnati.

McPherson’s court date does not appear to have been set yet.