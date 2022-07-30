New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Exclusive: As busloads of illegal immigrants arrive in the nation’s capital, video footage shows dozens of migrants entering St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Washington, DC on Friday.

Video taken just feet from the church’s entrance on Friday, first obtained by Fox News Digital, shows migrants lining the sidewalk and walking down the sidewalk as they wait to enter the church.

St. Peter’s recently began efforts to provide assistance to immigrants bussed into DC

In a post shared to Facebook earlier this month, the church, located just steps from the Capitol and less than two miles from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement headquarters, said, “We are asking for sturdy shoes as part of our outreach efforts for incoming immigrants. On the bus in DC.”

More immigrants from Texas are bussed into DC after the mayor asks for the help of the National Guard

“Sneakers or sturdy shoes only – no flip flops, please,” the church wrote. “Donations can be delivered to the parish hall on Wednesdays or Fridays.”

In a previous post, St. Peter’s linked a Sign up page Volunteers to help the church’s efforts to “provide meals, rest and transportation assistance to the hundreds of immigrants who arrive by bus to DC daily.”

DC Mayor Bowser asks for National Guard help to bus migrants from southern border: ‘humanitarian crisis’

“St. Peter’s provides space, material goods, meals and volunteers to help welcome immigrants who arrive by bus to DC every day,” says a description from St. Peter’s sign-up page. “We have many different areas of need: welcoming & assisting guests, hall clean up, call transportation, and donating toiletries, OTC medical supplies, diapers & wipes, backpacks, clothes, baby strollers and bath towels.”

A sign-up page created by the church asked volunteers to allow migrants to enter the church through the C Street entrance, which appears to be the same entrance used in the video.

Fox News did not have an immediate response from DHS or St. Peter’s Church.

GOP states push back against DC, NYC calls for federal aid as immigration surges

Earlier this week, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser Advocates of recognizing illegal immigrants entering the country as a human rights issue have requested that the DC National Guard be activated indefinitely to help with what they call a “humanitarian crisis.”

Bowser and New York City Mayor Eric Adams both sounded the alarm about the influx of immigrants to their cities, blaming Arizona and Texas for the influx. But Arizona denies sending immigrants to New York City.

Bowser asked that the DC Armory be used as a processing center and that DC National Guard resources be used to assist field migrants as they arrive by bus.

Fox News’ Timothy HJ Nerozzi contributed to this report.