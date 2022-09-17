New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A Texas resident shows the moment a Navy jet took off on a bird training exercise before it crashed in a neighborhood, damaging at least one home.

A US Navy T-45C Goshawk jet trainer in Kingsville was on its way to land at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth on September 19, 2021, Fox Dallas reported.

The footage shows a bird flying into the jet as it descends. The pilot is heard saying he has an emergency and will try to get to the runway.

During the incident, he says he won’t make it before crashing in Lake Worth, a few miles from the reserve base.

Both pilots of the plane, a student and an instructor, ejected before the crash, the news outlet reported. One had his parachute caught in a power line, while the other was found nearby.

No one was seriously injured.

Cleanup from the crash was completed several weeks after the crash, but no one was seriously injured.