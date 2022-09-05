New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A man is in critical condition in New York City’s tourist hotspot Times Square.

According to Fox5 NY, the victim was crossing West 42nd Street and 8th Avenue when the incident happened around 4 a.m. Sunday.

Police told the station that a white SUV heading east struck the man before fleeing the scene.

The NYPD is looking for a hit-and-run driver who killed a 5-year-old boy in Queens

The victim was later admitted to a local hospital in critical condition.

NYC Soccer Punch Suspect Says He ‘Blacked Out’ During Attack

The identity of the victim has not been made public.

Click here to get the Fox News app

As of Monday, no suspects were in custody.

The New York City Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.