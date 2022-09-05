off
A man is in critical condition in New York City’s tourist hotspot Times Square.

According to Fox5 NY, the victim was crossing West 42nd Street and 8th Avenue when the incident happened around 4 a.m. Sunday.

Police told the station that a white SUV heading east struck the man before fleeing the scene.

The man was struck while crossing the intersection in Manhattan, police told Fox5 NY.

(Google Maps)

The victim was later admitted to a local hospital in critical condition.

The identity of the victim has not been made public.

The driver of the white SUV fled the scene, authorities told Fox 5 NY.

(iStock)

As of Monday, no suspects were in custody.

The New York City Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.