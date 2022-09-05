The VAR Judge actually admitted that the decisions were wrong

PGMOL, the refereeing body, has effectively acknowledged that the relevant VAR decisions to ban goals scored at Chelsea and Newcastle on Saturday were wrong and vowed to “fully cooperate” with the Premier League’s review of the incidents.

The Council of Professional Match Officials took the rare step of “acknowledging” the specific differences in a statement on Sunday and granted the Premier League’s request for further investigation.

VAR decisions in all affected matches are already being reviewed by a five-member independent panel that includes representatives from the Premier League and PGMOL, as well as three former players, and their findings are forwarded to the respective clubs. So it’s significant that PGMOL took an extra step after Saturday’s game: West Ham failed to equalize with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge and Newcastle drew 0-0 against Crystal Palace after Tyreke Mitchell didn’t score an own goal at St. James. A park.

“PGMOL acknowledges the incidents that prevented goals in the Chelsea-West Ham and Newcastle-Crystal Palace matches,” the statement said. “We will fully cooperate and cooperate with the Premier League and their request for these two specific incidents to be looked into, using the result as part of the ongoing evaluation of weekly performances and the development of our match officials going forward.”

Both decisions were heavily criticized, with West Ham manager David Moyes declaring VAR spokesman Jarred Gillett unfit for work following a clash with referee Andy Madeley. Maxwel Cornet’s shot was called off after a VAR check as Jarrod Bowen is believed to have fouled Édouard Mendy when he was trying to reach the ball which was thrown by the goalkeeper.

“I’m amazed that VAR sent a referee after him to see this,” said an enraged Moyes. “But I thought that even if he goes to television, he won’t change it in any way, because that’s the goal. It was a ridiculously bad decision.

“Today I would question VAR as much as the referee. But the referee had to remain in his opinion. The sad thing is that this is the level of weak refereeing at the moment.

“Look, in the end, I make a lot of mistakes, judges can make mistakes. But I hope that if the referee made a mistake, then VAR will correct him. But if today you say that the judge’s mistake was corrected by VAR, I say that I will not see this even in a million years. And I actually feel more embarrassed for the guy who did the VAR than even the referee.”

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe was more reserved in his reaction to Mitchell’s own goal being cancelled. Referee Michael Salisbury ruled this out due to a Joe Willock foul on goalkeeper Vicente Guaita. “I didn’t think it should have been banned, personally I thought it was a foul or a push by Joe Willock in preparation for the throw in,” Howe said.

“Joe’s momentum is captured at that point away from his opponent and then transferred into the goalie. But without that push, Joe couldn’t go in with that much force, so it’s not a foul for me. Anyway, it’s a penalty if it’s not a goal, so I was very surprised by the result.”