CANADA POLITICS

The value of frozen Russian assets and transactions rose by less than $1 million after another 2 months of sanctions

The combined total value of Russian assets and transactions seized by Ottawa as part of its efforts to economically undermine Vladimir Putin’s regime in response to his war with Ukraine has risen by less than $1 million after two additional months of sanctions, according to an update released Monday. from the RCMP.

Under the Special Economic Measures Act, everyone in Canada and all Canadians outside the country must inform the RCMP of any property they own or control that is believed to be owned or controlled by a person or entity on Canada’s Sanctions List. , which began after Russia’s illegal invasion of Crimea in 2014

While this law is administered and enforced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the RCMP collects information on assets owned or controlled by certain individuals.

According to the latest RCMP update$413 million in Russian assets and transactions was blocked by Ottawa from February 24 to August 9. This is more than the $412.1 million reportedly seized as of June 7th.

Canada has since added more names to its list of sanctioned persons.

It is not known how many individuals and entities on Canada’s sanctions list actually own assets in Canada.

According to statistics released by the RCMP, asset values ​​declined slightly while transaction costs rose only marginally.

From February 24 to June 7, $123 million of Russian assets were seized. Two months later, the combined figure dropped to $122.3 million.

Meanwhile, from February 24 to June 7, Ottawa blocked $289.1 million worth of Russian transactions, and by August 9, that figure had increased to $290.7 million.

CBC News contacted the RCMP and Home Affairs Canada to inquire about any potential reporting errors, whether any assets were unfrozen, and whether any assets were sold. since the RCMP reported the first figures in June.

