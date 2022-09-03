The VA says it will provide abortions in some cases, even in states where it is illegal.

Enlarge this image toggle signature Alastair Pike/AFP via Getty Images

The Department of Veterans Affairs says it will begin providing abortions under certain circumstances, even in states where it is banned or restricted.

The new policy comes in response to a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Rowe vs. Wadewhich allowed state governments to decide whether to allow abortions.

Since then, a number of states have completely banned the procedure or severely restricted it.

Now the VA says it is offering abortions to protect the health and lives of veterans in places where they can no longer access such reproductive care.

Under new interim final rule, pregnant veterans and VA beneficiaries will be able to have an abortion if their life or health is in danger if the pregnancy comes to term. Patients who become pregnant as a result of rape or incest also have the right to an abortion.

The department said it is ready to offer services in as many locations as possible once the rule is published.

“We came to this decision after listening to VA healthcare providers and veterans across the country who sounded the alarm that abortion restrictions create a medical emergency for those we serve,” said Dr. Sherif Elnahal, Deputy Minister of Health VA. statement.

“This care will preserve the health and life of veterans, and there is nothing more important than this,” he added.

The agency said the determination of whether a pregnant woman’s life or health is at risk will be done on a case-by-case basis and will include consultations between VA health care providers and patients.

The department says its employees can avoid state restrictions “when working as part of their federal employment.”