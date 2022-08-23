New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Ford Mustang was one of the first pony cars sold in 1964, and it was the last to run on gas.

The seventh generation Mustang will be launched on September 14 at the Detroit Auto Show.

Ford says it will feature a V8 engine and a six-speed manual transmission, even as the company and the automotive industry shift toward electric vehicles.

Its crosstown rival Dodge has already announced it will stop building V8-powered cars at the end of next year, replacing them with the battery-powered Charger Daytona SRT.

GM has not officially said anything about the future of the Chevrolet Camaro, which fell to third place in the pony car sales race, but the automaker remains committed to an all-electric future.

The Mustang was the heart and soul of Ford, but it was the last car model to be sold in the United States.

According to Autoforecast Solutions, it will continue to offer internal combustion engines until 2029, but that will definitely be the end of the road.

Whoever is excited about it, at least one person is, and his name is on the car.

“Of course I am,” said Ford’s executive chairman Bill Ford told Motor Trend last week

“I can’t lie. The day we roll—and it will happen in my lifetime—the last internal combustion, stick-shift Mustang, I’ll have a tear in my eye. I will,”

Ford has previously said the Mustang is his favorite car, and he confirmed he has already placed his order for the first of a new generation of models to be built at the company’s Flat Rock assembly plant next year.

“You bet,” he said.