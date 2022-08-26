New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Emails between staff at the University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, which published a misleading study claiming that puberty blockers had better mental health outcomes for transgender youth, show that researchers were reluctant to correct it because of positive media coverage. was received.

“Given the largely positive coverage of the study findings, I do not believe there is a need for an active response beyond continued monitoring, but your ideas for any other actions or messages with the study team are welcome,” read the piece. of an internal email from UW Department of Epidemiology spokeswoman Laura East after questioning the study results published by the department.

In several emails, which were received by The Jason Rantz Show on KTTH And reviewed by Fox News, staff at UW and Seattle Children’s Hospital discuss how to handle criticism of a study released earlier this year.

The study claimed that “gender-affirming care” such as puberty blockers led to positive mental health outcomes for transgender adolescents, while transgender adolescent patients who did not receive such care showed consistently worse mental health outcomes.

The publication of the study had a glowing press release highlighting that “gender-affirming care … dramatically reduces” depression in adolescent transgender patients, calling such care “lifesaving.”

“Researchers recently found that gender-affirming care reduced depression rates for transgender and nonbinary teenagers,” the release read.

The release targeted political opponents of such medical intervention, particularly calling for Republican-led efforts to limit its spread.

“The nation’s largest pediatric hospital announced the research this month after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered the state’s child welfare agency to investigate reports of sex-affirming care for children. This week, a bill passed the Idaho State House that would make gender-confirming It would be a crime to provide care that does not work,” the press release said.

However, the UW’s feature questioned the findings by independent journalist Jesse Single, who began emailing questions to the researchers in an attempt to gain access to the data used to draw their conclusions.

The researchers did not provide the data to Single, who later published a lengthy substack article attempting to poke significant holes in the study’s findings.

“Surprisingly, in light of all these findings, boys who took puberty blockers or hormones did not experience statistically significant mental improvements during the study,” Singal wrote in the article. “The claim that they improved, which one of the authors (repeatedly) made to the public in the study, in publicity materials and on social media, is false.”

Single also raised questions about the statistical approach, which cannot be verified without access to the data the researchers used to draw their conclusions. He argued that the inability to verify the data called “the validity of this research” was in question.

Fox News also requested data from the university used for the study but did not receive a response.

Emails between university and children’s hospital staff show that they quickly realized that Single’s article raised significant issues, but remained unsure of how to push back.

“FYI, I read their very long (very, very long) article claiming that the research was flawed or, at worst, made up, but due to the overwhelmingly positive response from the mainstream media, I agree and let it be.” UW Medicine spokesperson Susan Gregg said in an email to UW Medicine Communications Manager Barbara Clements.

“If there’s a lot of attention to explaining it at all, I’m very open to not responding,” says Dr. Read part of Kim Ahrens’ email. Author of the study.

However, East acknowledged that the single’s dig and subsequent article could be problematic, the reporter voiced in an email raising “concerning claims.”

“The article resulting from the inquiry was recently posted on the author’s substack and contains certain claims. UW Epidemiology/UW SPH/UW News will not include the article in our media tracking/or otherwise drive traffic to this piece,” Purve said in an email.

The decision not to respond was supported by Clements and Seattle Children’s Hospital communications specialist Madison Joseph, who said the hospital was “not involved” in critical media inquiries into the study.

Some staff members speculated that those questioning the study’s results had an “agenda,” with several emails including several inquiries originating from conservative outlets.

“Laurel Duggan is from The Daily Caller, launched by Tucker Carlson,” one employee wrote.

Nevertheless, the criticism led UW to quietly begin making edits to the original release, with Gregg admitting in an email that the creator behind the release “originally misinterpreted the data.”

In place of the part that read depression rates “occurred,” the UW changed the release to read that “gender-affirming care for transgender and nonbinary teens may reduce rates of depression and suicide.”

Singal’s commentary also questioned that characterization, something researchers have acknowledged while calling for more changes to the language.

“I think it’s important to note that this language is still imprecise. We haven’t seen a decrease in depression rates. ” Read an email. “We found that young people who started PB/GAH were less likely [sic] Depression compared to youth who did not initiate PB/GAH with significantly worse depressive symptoms.

On April 8, more than a month after publishing the original publication, the UW added an editor’s note to the top of the page stating that “the language below has been updated to more directly reflect the findings as reported in the study.”

When questioned by KTTH about why the university didn’t more proactively try to correct the misleading release, a UW spokesperson told the outlet that “transgender research is no longer news” until corrections are made.

“We felt it was sufficient to update several online and print publications when our newsroom encountered an error,” the statement said. “The original media coverage was positive and I don’t think reissuing the press release would have changed that.”

The University of Washington did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.