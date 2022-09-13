New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The Utah State School Board made a rule change last week that will give parents a greater voice in their child’s education.

The Utah State School Board approved a rule change on Sept. 8 that requires schools to provide transparency and public access to the school’s process for curating books and videos.

Parents can also view the review process for complaints about books and other educational materials.

Many Utah districts already established an interface that allowed parents to view materials upon request. Following the change, school districts now require all curriculum committees for schools to include at least one parent who has a child in the school and who is “reflective of the school community.”

Southwest Florida School District places warning labels on more than 100 books

Proposal approved by the Board R277-468 , passed Draft 1, 13-1. Only one board member opposed the vote and another was absent.

The Utah State School Board of Education sent a statement to Fox News Digital saying, “The primary reason for revising the rule is to add a reference to the statute found in Utah Code 53G-10-103 to ensure that different content is being reviewed in context. process.”

“The district or charter school must include parents in all material selection and complaint review processes that are ‘reflective of the school community’ and require the school to make these processes transparent and available to the public. New policies and amendments to existing regulations around the review of sensitive material,” the statement continued. . “The board wants to ensure that districts and charters are complying with all aspects of Utah law, which recognizes that ‘a student’s parent is the primary person responsible for the student’s education.'”

Concerns about parent involvement in K-12 education came after a Utah State School Board measure passed when a state senator proposed a measure for greater teacher transparency. Teachers fought against the bill SB114 J They are required to post classroom materials 30 days in advance.

Connecticut teacher’s controversial worksheet angers parents, school board members: ‘Frustrating as hell’

In more detail, SB114 would have mandated the holding of public meetings to review textbooks and other educational media teachers plan to use. Then, the school board will vote on whether the materials will be used in the classroom. The Utah State School Board has established a database for teachers to use materials already approved by the school board.

Although SB114 received a lot of support from parents, The measure was shot down.

Recently, A Southwest Florida School District Warning labels were placed on more than 100 books dealing with race or the LGBTQ community, deeming them “inappropriate for students”. The district began adding the label in February based on the “Porn in Schools Report” released by a conservative group.

Parents across the country are speaking out against coronavirus-related mandates in schools and progressive curricula that deal with critical race theories or gender theories.

The issues prompted parents to run for school board seats after concerns about educational content during the coronavirus pandemic. Some parents who had little Political experience pulled victory.

A new parent’s rights group in Minnesota The Minnesota Parents Alliance began an effort to train and support school board candidates and engage parents in their schools and communities.

The Minnesota Parents Alliance has organized trainings for school board candidates across the state and plans to support new school board members once they are elected.