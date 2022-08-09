The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll has five teams that are overrated to start the season

The start of any college football season brings optimism to every team. Everyone is hoping to exceed expectations, and whoever is ranked in the preseason USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll dreams of reaching the College Football Playoff.

However, there has to be a wet blanket that dampens this optimism because not every team in the rankings at the beginning is at the end. So here is the harsh reality. Whether or not teams outside the top five in this first poll make it to the final poll is largely a matter of coin flips. Twelve were missing from last year and double digits were common in the previous three seasons.

So with that history in mind, it’s time to assess the five most overrated teams by voting coaches. They can still enjoy good seasons, but their starting points are obviously too high.

No. 7 Texas A&M

Every time Lucy took the football from Charlie Brown, there was always the hope that one day he would kick the ball. Similar are the predictions on matches. It’s still a program — despite the buzz of its fans — that has finished with fewer than four losses only twice this century and has only finished ranked six seasons in that same span. “It” was the year A&M broke down and its hopes of contending for an SEC title were built on some excellent recruiting classes put together by Jimbo Fisher. However, playing on the field is important and doubts remain until expectations meet reality. LSU transfer Max Johnson is the biggest question mark at quarterback with only significant experience. There’s talent in the fray, but it’s small and it’s unknown how the grind of the SEC affects those groups. Aggies are good. But the top-10 is fine given their tough schedule and still a green group of talented underclassmen.

No. 15 Southern California

The arrival of Lincoln Riley must improve things at USC. How bad could the Trojans be after a 4-8 campaign, the program’s worst record since 1991? The idea that an offseason is going to transform the Trojans into Pac-12 contenders and potential College Football Playoff participants is very promising. Yes, Caleb Williams brought excitement at quarterback after following his former coach at Oklahoma. Don’t overlook how hard he struggled against Baylor and Oklahoma State last year. There is talent at the receiver position. Points are scored. That alone won’t win games. The offensive line needs to improve and the defense has holes throughout. Several transfers were undertaken to address these concerns. Molding the pieces together wasn’t easy for Riley, who started from scratch — unlike his situation with the Sooners. Becoming title contenders takes time and that won’t happen this year.

well 16 Pittsburgh

The Panthers’ belief that they are poised to repeat their ACC title is based on the expectation that Southern California transfer Kaedan Slovis will transition seamlessly into the starting quarterback following Kenny Pickett’s departure. Slovis had an outstanding freshman season in 2019, but two disappointing campaigns with the Trojans should raise optimism. The unexpected departure of wide receiver Jordan Addison (1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns) after winning the Biletnikoff Award could be equally damaging to an offense that is changing offensive coordinators. Up front, the defense looks solid, but how the back seven comes together will determine how well the group performs. Playing a weak Coastal Division and avoiding Clemson and North Carolina State will help Pitt’s overall outlook, but another top 15 finish will be out of reach unless it all comes together like last year.

No. 18 Texas

The Steve Sarkisian era began with the slogan “All Gas No Breaks”. The results, unfortunately, resembled a car crash with a 5-7 record that included a home loss to Kansas. The Longhorns retooled with some key transfers, including Harold QB Quinn Evers from Ohio State and WR Isaiah Naylor from Wyoming. Evers, a five-star prospect who was reclassified last year and didn’t see meaningful time with the Buckeyes, is expected to eventually win the starting job despite competition from last year’s backup, Hudson Card. It’s also great that RB Bizon Robinson and WR Xavier Worthy are two elite skill guys who will be asked to be the savior this season. His arrival didn’t address concerns about an offensive line that struggled last year and a lackluster defense up front. Texas is out of the top three in the Big 12 and also faces Alabama. Just making the final rankings is a major sign of improvement.

No. 22 Cincinnati

The Bearcats’ consistency will be tested after several of their key performers left after reaching the playoffs last year. The biggest loss is quarterback Desmond Ridder, who has carried most of the offense over the last four years. The team’s top rusher (Jerome Ford) and top receiver (Alec Pierce) are also gone. Whether holdover Evan Prater or Eastern Michigan transfer Ben Bryant wins the race to replace Ridder, there will be an inevitable dropoff. Hits on defense are more widespread with Ahmed Gardner among the six NFL draft picks from that side of the ball. It should still be a good unit, but it will be more than last year’s elite group. With Houston and possibly Central Florida threatening in the American Athletic and opening the season with a non-conference game against Arkansas, Cincinnati will likely fight to stay in the rankings rather than return to the playoffs.

