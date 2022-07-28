The US Senate passes a resolution seeking to declare Russia a sponsor of terrorism.

The Senate unanimously approved optional resolution Wednesday called on Secretary of State Anthony J. Blinken to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism for actions in Chechnya, Georgia, Syria and Ukraine that have resulted in “the deaths of countless innocent men, women and children.”
Similar measure was introduced in the House of Representatives, where Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to be a strong supporter of its passage. However, the authority to designate a government sponsor of terrorism rests with the State Department.
Yet the passage of the resolution by the Senate puts even more pressure from Congress on the Biden administration to add Russia to the list of state sponsors of terrorism, which includes Cuba, North Korea, Iran and Syria. Congress has approved more than $50 billion in aid to Ukraine.
“The armed forces of the Russian Federation carried out numerous summary executions of innocent civilians and tried to hide their atrocities with mass graves throughout Ukraine,” the Senate bill says.
The language of the measure echoes what Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has argued throughout the war: Russian forces have committed acts of brutality against civilians, including rape, murder and torture, that amount to terrorism.
Blinken’s office, contacted for comment Wednesday evening, pointed to his earlier remarks.
AT press briefing on TuesdayState Department spokesman Ned Price was asked about congressional pressure and whether the administration was concerned that declaring Russia a state sponsor of terrorism would complicate any future negotiations to end the war.
He responded that the State Department is responsible for taking “the criteria that Congress has put into law” for the nomination “and comparing them with the facts on the ground,” a process he says is well under way.