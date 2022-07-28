type here...
TOP STORIES The US Senate passes a resolution seeking to declare...
TOP STORIES

The US Senate passes a resolution seeking to declare Russia a sponsor of terrorism.

By printveela editor

-

11
0
- Advertisment -


The Senate unanimously approved optional resolution Wednesday called on Secretary of State Anthony J. Blinken to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism for actions in Chechnya, Georgia, Syria and Ukraine that have resulted in “the deaths of countless innocent men, women and children.”

Similar measure was introduced in the House of Representatives, where Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to be a strong supporter of its passage. However, the authority to designate a government sponsor of terrorism rests with the State Department.

Yet the passage of the resolution by the Senate puts even more pressure from Congress on the Biden administration to add Russia to the list of state sponsors of terrorism, which includes Cuba, North Korea, Iran and Syria. Congress has approved more than $50 billion in aid to Ukraine.

“The armed forces of the Russian Federation carried out numerous summary executions of innocent civilians and tried to hide their atrocities with mass graves throughout Ukraine,” the Senate bill says.

The language of the measure echoes what Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has argued throughout the war: Russian forces have committed acts of brutality against civilians, including rape, murder and torture, that amount to terrorism.

Blinken’s office, contacted for comment Wednesday evening, pointed to his earlier remarks.

AT press briefing on TuesdayState Department spokesman Ned Price was asked about congressional pressure and whether the administration was concerned that declaring Russia a state sponsor of terrorism would complicate any future negotiations to end the war.

He responded that the State Department is responsible for taking “the criteria that Congress has put into law” for the nomination “and comparing them with the facts on the ground,” a process he says is well under way.

Previous articleTaiwan residents say China’s threats against Nancy Pelosi visit are just hot air
Next articleHigh doses of vitamin D are not as important as many people think, studies show

Latest news

Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Biden declared that the nation was ‘on the right track’ despite a shrinking economy

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden tried to emphasize the positive on Thursday as Republicans pressed new data showing the...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Judge: Wisconsin probe finds ‘absolutely not’ election fraud

Madison, Wis. (AP) - A Republican-ordered, taxpayer-funded investigation into the 2020 election found "no evidence of election...
Read more
TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

Heavy rains cause flooding and power outages in Appalachia

Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

Norman Lear turns 100, gets an ABC special celebrating his life

(CNN)Super producer Norman Lear He turned 100 on Wednesday and spent his birthday with...
Read more
- Advertisement -
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Triple murder-suicide: Police

off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines of July 28 Here are...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Senate campaign chairs blast Manchin’s inflation bill: ‘It’s all lies’

closer Video White House 'recognizes' inflationary pain of Americans Axios Senior Political...
Read more

Must read

Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Biden declared that the nation was ‘on the right track’ despite a shrinking economy

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden tried to emphasize the...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Judge: Wisconsin probe finds ‘absolutely not’ election fraud

Madison, Wis. (AP) - A Republican-ordered, taxpayer-funded...
Read more
- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News