The US Senate passes a resolution seeking to declare Russia a sponsor of terrorism.

The Senate unanimously approved optional resolution Wednesday called on Secretary of State Anthony J. Blinken to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism for actions in Chechnya, Georgia, Syria and Ukraine that have resulted in “the deaths of countless innocent men, women and children.”

Similar measure was introduced in the House of Representatives, where Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to be a strong supporter of its passage. However, the authority to designate a government sponsor of terrorism rests with the State Department.

Yet the passage of the resolution by the Senate puts even more pressure from Congress on the Biden administration to add Russia to the list of state sponsors of terrorism, which includes Cuba, North Korea, Iran and Syria. Congress has approved more than $50 billion in aid to Ukraine.