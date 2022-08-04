The US Senate approves the entry of Finland and Sweden into NATO

Enlarge this image toggle signature J. Scott Applewhite/AP

WASHINGTON. On Wednesday, US senators overwhelmingly approved Finland and Sweden’s NATO membership, calling the expansion of the Western defensive bloc a “shock blow” to US national security and a day of reckoning for Russian President Vladimir Putin for his invasion of Ukraine.

Wednesday’s 95-1 vote – for the candidacy of two Western European countries that long shunned military alliances before Russia’s war against Ukraine – took a decisive step toward expanding the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and its 73-year mutual defense pact between the United States and democratic allies in Europe. .

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer invited the ambassadors of the two countries to the gallery of the House to observe the vote.

President Joe Biden, who has been a major player in pooling global economic and material support for Ukraine, has been pushing for the swift entry of the two previously non-militarily connected northern European countries.

“This historic vote sends an important signal of the continued bipartisan U.S. commitment to NATO and to ensuring that our Alliance is ready to meet the challenges of today and tomorrow,” Biden said in a statement Wednesday evening.

“I look forward to signing the accession protocols and welcome Sweden and Finland, two strong democracies with very capable military forces, into the greatest defensive alliance in history,” the president added.

Approval from all member countries is required – there are currently 30. The two prosperous Nordic countries have been ratified by more than half of NATO member countries in about three months since the two applications were submitted. It’s deliberately fast paced, meant to send a signal to Russia about its six-month war against the Western-aligned Ukrainian government.

“This sends a warning shot to tyrants around the world who believe free democracy is simply not available,” Senator Amy Klobuchar, of Minnesota, said in a Senate debate ahead of the vote.

“The unprovoked Russian invasion has changed our understanding of global security,” she added.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who visited Kyiv earlier this year, called for unanimous approval. Speaking in the Senate, McConnell referred to the well-funded military modernization of Finland and Sweden and their experience with US military forces and systems, calling it a “strike on national security” of the United States.

“Their entry will make NATO stronger and America more secure. If any senator is looking for a justifiable excuse to vote no, I wish him the best of luck,” McConnell said.

Senator Josh Hawley, a Missouri Republican who often shares his positions with former President Donald Trump’s most vocal supporters, has not voted just once. Hawley took the floor in the Senate to call European security alliances a distraction from what he called the United States’ main rival, China, not Russia.

“We can do more in Europe… allocate more resources, more firepower… or do whatever we need to do to contain Asia and China. We can’t do both,” Hawley said, calling his “classic nationalist approach” to foreign policy.

Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas, like Hawley, a potential presidential candidate in 2024, rebutted his case without naming his potential Republican challenger.

This included refuting Hawley’s claim that a larger NATO would mean more commitment for the American military, the largest in the world. Cotton was one of many who cited the military strength of the two countries, including Finland’s experience in securing its hundreds of miles of border with Russia and its well-trained ground forces, as well as Sweden’s well-equipped navy and air force.

They are “the two most powerful members of the alliance the minute they join,” Cotton said.

US government and defense officials consider the two countries to be net “security providers”, in part by strengthening NATO’s defense posture in the Baltics. Finland is expected to exceed NATO’s defense spending target of 2% of GDP in 2022, while Sweden has committed to meet the 2% target.

This contrasts with many NATO newcomers formerly part of the Soviet Union, many of whom had smaller militaries and economies. North Macedonia, the most recent newcomer to NATO, has resulted in an active army of just 8,000 when it joined in 2020.

The votes of senators endorsing NATO members are often one-sided – in North Macedonia it was 91 votes to 2. But Wednesday’s approval by nearly all the senators present carried additional foreign policy weight in light of Russia’s war.

Schumer, DN.Y., said he and McConnell promised the nation’s leaders that the Senate would approve a ratification resolution “as soon as possible” to strengthen the alliance “in light of recent Russian aggression.”

Sweden and Finland applied in May, abandoning their longstanding military non-alignment stance. It was a major security shift for the two countries after neighboring Russia went to war with Ukraine in late February. Biden encouraged them to join and welcomed the heads of government of the two countries to the White House in May, standing next to them in a show of US support.

The US and its European allies have rallied with a newfound partnership in the face of Putin’s military incursion, as well as the Russian leader’s sweeping statements this year condemning NATO, veiled reminders of Russia’s nuclear arsenal and defending Russia’s historic claim to the territory of many of its neighbors.

“NATO expansion is the exact opposite of what Putin envisioned when he ordered his tanks to invade Ukraine,” Senator Bob Menendez, a New Jersey Democrat and chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said Wednesday, adding that the West cannot allow Russia to “start invading countries”.

Wednesday’s vote by Republicans and Democrats stood out for a usually slow and divided House. Senators voted against an amendment proposed by Senator Rand Paul, of Kentucky, aimed at ensuring that NATO guarantees to protect its members do not replace the official role of Congress in authorizing the use of military force. Paul, a longtime advocate of keeping the US out of most military action abroad, voted “present” in the ratification of Sweden’s and Finland’s membership bid.

Senators approved another amendment by Senator Dan Sullivan of Alaska to require all NATO members to spend at least 2% of their gross domestic product on defense and 20% of their defense budget on basic equipment, including research and development.

Each NATO member government must give its consent to the entry of any new member. The process ran into unexpected problems when Turkey raised concerns about the addition of Sweden and Finland, accusing them of being soft on banned Turkish-Kurdish groups in exile. Turkish objections continue to threaten the membership of the two countries.