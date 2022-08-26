New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The US government announced on Thursday that four Chinese airlines will suspend more than two dozen flights to the country next month in retaliation for Beijing’s suspension of US flights.

American officials claimed that the reason for this decision was China’s cancellation of 26 flights to America.

The US Department of Transportation also noted that Chinese authorities implemented a policy in August where if 4% of passengers on a China-bound flight tested positive for COVID-19, it would be grounded. If it reaches 8% both flights will be grounded.

The US decision, which affects flights from September 5 to September 28, affects Xiamen, China Southern Airlines, Air China and China Eastern Airlines.

The OMICRON surge led to Hong Kong banning flights from us and other countries

Of the grounded flights, 19 were from Los Angeles, while the remaining seven were from New York.

Liu Pengyu, a spokesman for the Chinese Embassy in Washington, criticized the Department of Transportation’s announcement, saying it was “highly irresponsible” and “unreasonably grounded Chinese airlines.”

Virus testing new normal as China clings to ‘zero-Covid’

Travel-related sparring between Beijing and Washington is not unusual. This follows the Transport Department’s decision to suspend 44 flights to China in January.

China grounded the same amount of flights to the United States that month – 44.

Click here to get the Fox News app

More than 100 weekly flights between the US and China were common before the pandemic. Currently, the number of weekend flights between the two countries has reached 20.

Reuters contributed to this report.