US forces flew two nuclear-capable B-52H Stratofortresses over the Middle East on Sunday, along with aircraft from allied air forces from the United Kingdom, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said.

It is the fourth Bomber Task Force (BTF) mission so far this year and comes amid heightened tensions with Iran, which last week attempted to seize several US maritime drones operating in international waters.

During Sunday’s mission, B-52 long-range bombers took off from England and flew over the eastern Mediterranean, the Arabian Peninsula and the Red Sea.

“This bomber task force is a strong, clear representation of America’s continued commitment to the region,” Lt. Gen. Alexis Grinkevich, 9th Air Force commander, said in a statement.

“Threats to America and our partners will not go unanswered. Missions like this BTF demonstrate our ability to mobilize forces to deter and defeat our adversaries if necessary.”

Army Central Force simulated firepower on the ground, with fighter jets from the United Kingdom, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia escorting B-52 bombers overhead.

Washington DC has been negotiating with Iran for 16 months and is trying to restart the Iran nuclear deal.

Iran responded last month to a U.S. proposal to revive the deal, but a State Department spokesman said it was “not constructive.”

While Iran denies it wants to build a nuclear bomb, the country now has about 3,800 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60% purity, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency. Under the terms of the previous nuclear deal, Iran could only enrich 300 kilograms of uranium to 3.67%.

An Iranian ship seized a US maritime drone in the Arabian Gulf last Monday, but the Navy’s coastal ship USS Thunderbolt and MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopters were dispatched to stop the seizure.

Then last Thursday, an Iranian warship intercepted and captured two US C drones, but the US 5th Fleet again sent two destroyers and a helicopter to intercept them.