The US midterms will bring some changes from social media companies

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Social media companies are offering few specifics as they share their plans to defend the U.S. midterm elections.

Platforms such as Facebook and Twitter are expected to continue normally during the 2020 voting season, which was marred by conspiracies and ended with the January 6 coup. At the US Capitol.

Video app TikTok, which has gained popularity since the last election cycle, has also cemented its place as a trouble spot for misinformation, it announced on Wednesday. It is opening an election center It helps people find voting locations and candidate information.

The center will show up in videos about the US election and in the feeds of users who search for election-related hashtags. TikTok partners with voting advocacy groups to provide special voting information for college students, deaf people, military members living overseas, and those with prior criminal convictions.

TikTok, like other platforms, does not provide details on the number of full-time employees or how much money the US is spending on the interim effort, which aims to provide accurate voting information and combat disinformation.

The company said it works with more than a dozen fact-checking organizations, including US-based PolitiFact and Lead Stories, to remove misinformation. TikTok declined to say how many videos were actually vetted on its site. The company uses a combination of humans and artificial intelligence to detect and eliminate threats against election staff as well as voting misinformation.

TikTok said it is also monitoring influencers who violate its rules by accepting money on the platform to promote political issues or candidates that came to light during the 2020 election, TikTok head of safety Eric Hahn said. The company is trying to educate creators and agencies about its rules, including a ban on political ads.

“With what we do, there’s no finish line,” Hahn said.

Meta Platforms Inc., which owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp. announced on Tuesday Its approach to this election cycle From 2020 “policies and safeguards will remain largely unchanged”.

“As we did in 2020, we have a dedicated team to combat elections and voter interference while helping people get reliable information about when and how to vote,” Meta Global Affairs President Nick Clegg wrote in a letter. Blog post Tuesday

Meta declined to say how many people are dedicated to his election team responsible for overseeing the midterms, saying only that there are “hundreds of people in more than 40 teams.”

By 2020, Clegg wrote, the company will remove false information about election dates, voting locations, voter registration and election results. For the first time, Meta said it will also show notifications about US elections in languages ​​other than English.

Meta said it will also reduce how often it uses labels on election-related posts that direct people to credible information. The company said its customers found the labels overused. Some critics also say the labels are too generic and repetitive.

Compared to previous years, Meta’s public communication on election misinformation has been decidedly quieter The Associated Press reported earlier this month.

Between 2018 and 2020, the company issued more than 30 statements detailing how it could curb US election disinformation, prevent foreign adversaries from running ads or posts around the vote, and crack down on divisive hate speech. As of Tuesday’s blog post, Meta had only released a one-page document outlining plans for the fall election, despite the continued potential threats to the vote.

Twitter, meanwhile, is sticking with its own misinformation labels, though it has redesigned them since 2020 based on user feedback. The company last week activated a “civic integrity policy” that means tweets containing harmful misinformation about the election are labeled with links to reliable information. Tweets are not promoted or amplified by the Platform.

A company like TikTok does not allow political ads, focusing on putting verified, reliable information in front of its users. It includes links to state-specific hubs for local election information as well as nonpartisan public service announcements for voters.