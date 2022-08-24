New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The US military announced on Tuesday evening that it had carried out airstrikes in eastern Syria that targeted facilities used by groups linked to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The military’s Central Command said the strikes in Deir ez-Zor, Syria, were to protect US forces from attacks by Iran-backed groups.

“Today’s strikes were necessary to protect and defend U.S. personnel. The United States took proportionate, deliberate action aimed at limiting the risk of escalation and minimizing the risk of loss of life,” Army spokesman Col. Joe Buccino said in a statement.

The spokesman said the attacks were carried out in response to an attack on August 15 targeting US forces. The drone, allegedly launched by Iran-backed militias, targeted a compound used by US forces. No casualties were reported.

Buccino noted that Tuesday’s strike was carried out at the direction of President Joe Biden to protect US workers.

“The president directed these attacks in accordance with his Article II authority to protect and defend American personnel by disrupting or deterring attacks by Iran-backed groups,” Buccino said. “The United States does not seek conflict, but will continue to take necessary measures to protect and defend our people.”

The Central Command did not disclose whether there were any casualties in the airstrikes.

Syrian state media had not acknowledged the attacks until early Wednesday morning. Iran has also not acknowledged the attack.

US troops entered Syria in 2015 to support coalition forces in the fight against the Islamic State group.

“US forces must remain in Syria to ensure the permanent defeat of ISIS,” Buccino said in his statement.